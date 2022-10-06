East Hampton Seaplane Crash Leaves 1 Dead

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A single-engine seaplane crash in East Hampton on Thursday afternoon killed one person on board, authorities said.

The Seamax M-22 crashed on the banks of Three Mile Harbor near Springy Banks Road in the Northwest Harbor section of East Hampton at about 12:35 p.m. October 6, according to the East Hampton Town Police Department and the Federal Aviation Administration.

“Responding officers located a small single engine plane with one single operator/occupant deceased,” East Hampton Town Police Chief Michael D. Sarlo told Dan’s Papers.

The person’s identity was not immediately released and neither the origin of the flight nor its destination was clear.

EHTPD detectives have secured the scene, and the FAA, National Transportation Safety Board, Suffolk Medical Examiner’s office and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates, the FAA said.

“Our thoughts and prayers and condolences go to the family and friends,” East Hampton Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc said at a town board meeting shortly after the crash.

The last fatal plane crash on the East End was in Mattituck in 2019 and the last one on the South Fork was in Amagansett in 2018.

EHTPD detectives asked anyone with additional information or who may have witnessed the seaplane crash to contact them at 631-537-7575.