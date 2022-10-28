Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out and about in the Hamptons to find fun events, activities, live shows, workshops and more this week, October 28–November 3, 2022.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Salon Series: Wynona Wang

Friday, October 28, 6–7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this solo performance by pianist Wynona Wang at the Parrish Art Museum. Wang has performed at major festivals across the country and is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree at the Juilliard School.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2116, parrishart.org/exhibitions

Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues at WHBPAC

Friday and Saturday, October 28 and 29

Get your Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center tickets ahead of time for this definitive documentary offering a revealing look at Louis Armstrong, a founding father of jazz and one of its first beloved stars. The film depicts the musician’s life as it spanned the Civil War to the Civil Rights movement.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Out East at The Stephen Talkhouse

Friday, October 28, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss this fabulous trio hailing from the East End of Long Island that will bring you a wide range of rock, jazz and Latin numbers. Tickets are $10.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Bridgehampton Chamber Music: BCM Autumn-Calidore String Quartet

Saturday, October 29, 5–6:30 p.m.

Enjoy this celebrated String Quartet while they bring you the music of Wynton Marsalis, Shostakovich and Smetana. Tickets begin at $45.

2429 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 212-741-9403, bcmf.org/product-page/calidore-quartet

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Westhampton Beach Farmers Market

Saturday, October 29, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Meet at the Glovers Lane Parks & Chamber Parking Lot to sample the wares of local farmers and artisans. You’ll enjoy the finest baked goods, crafts and wines that the Hamptons have to offer.

7 Glovers Lane, Westhampton Beach. westhamptonchamber.org/upcoming-chamber-events

East Hampton Village Fall Festival

Saturday and Sunday, October 29 and 30, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Get out and about in Herrick Park, where there will be plenty of food, crafts, vendors and music. The event is free and open to the public.

67 Newton Lane, East Hampton. easthamptonchamber.com/east-hampton-fall-festival-weekend

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Figure Drawing Workshop

Friday, October 28, 1 p.m.

Explore elements like gesture, proportion and foreshortening while working from a live model. The cost is $25 and $20 for Southampton Arts Center members.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org/studio

Custom House Guided Tour

Friday, October 28, 2 p.m.

Enjoy this tour of the Sag Harbor Custom House, originally the home of Henry Packer Dering, Sag Harbor’s Custom Master after the Revolutionary War. Pre-registration is recommended.

192 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0250, allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=10000426031721347

Donation Drive for The Retreat

Through October 31

Don’t miss the last weekend to donate socks, underwear, toiletry products and grocery store gift cards at the Montauk Library. Donations will be supplied to The Retreat, a nonprofit agency that aids domestic violence victims.

971 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-329-4398, allagainstabuse.org/events

Enhance Your Health With Aromatherapy: Pain & Inflammation Relief

Wednesday, November 3, 2–3 p.m.

Learn how aromatherapy can help relieve common pain and inflammation issues. You’ll create your own lotion to use at home. Advanced registration and payment are required.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Tour of the Watermill Center

Friday, October 28, 2:30–4 p.m.

Don’t miss your scheduled tour of the Watermill Center, including its extensive art collection, manicured gardens and library. Sign up ahead of time and be sure to dress for both indoor and outdoor exploring.

39 Watermill Towd Road, Water Mill. allevents.in/water%20mill/tour-of-the-watermill-center/10000289917881187

Shifts: Brian O’Leary & Irina Alimanestianu

On view through October 30

Enjoy the paintings of Brian O’Leary, whose explorations of color, texture and gestural marks create unique new effects. You’ll also examine the interpretations of animal and human figures as Irina Alimanestianu rendered them. See the exhibition at MM Fine Art.

4 North Main Street, Suite A, Southampton. 631-259-2274, mmfineart.com/shifts.html

Another Justice: Us is Them

On view through November 6

Head on over to the Parrish Art Museum to take in 30 works by 12 contemporary artists in mediums like mixed media, sculpture and photography. They will explore themes of identity, media and popular culture.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2116, parrishart.org

On the Bright Side at the White Room Gallery

On view through November 13

Enjoy this colorful exploration of culture featuring portraits of famed musicians imbued with bright hues. The color itself is an abstract social commentary on urban life and its often-overlooked bright side.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Take Flight at the J. Mackey Gallery

On view through November 30

Don’t miss your chance to view work by celebrated Hamptons sculptor Phyllis Baker Hammond whose career has spanned seven decades. She uses an improvisational method to create sculptures from sheets of metal.

62 The Circle, East Hampton. 631-237-4655, jmackeygallery.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.