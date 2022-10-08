For three decades, the Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) has been the East End’s film tastemaker — presenting methodically curated world-class films for their New York, U.S. or world premieres each fall.
In the 30 years that HIFF has dazzled Hamptons audiences with these early-access films, the organizers have managed to include one or several not-yet-announced Academy Awards nominees nearly every year, which makes the festival all the more of a can’t-miss event.
Join us as we look back through the annual festivals to see just how many Oscar-winning films Hamptons International Film Festival audiences got to see before the masses. No non-winning nominees or categories are listed here because, as to be expected with HIFF’s eye for quality, there are far too many to list.
As you recount festivals past, be thinking of what Oscar shoe-ins you’re planning to see at the 30th anniversary HIFF, running October 7–16. Peruse the full film and event schedule at filmguide.hamptonsfilmfest.org and choose your screenings wisely.
Screened at HIFF 1993 (won at Academy Awards 1994):
Belle Epoque
Foreign Language Film — Spain
The Piano
Actress in a Leading Role — Holly HunterActress in a Supporting Role — Anna Paquin
Writing (Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen) — Jane Campion
HIFF 1995:
Anne Frank Remembered
Documentary (Feature) — Jon Blair
Antonia’s Line
Foreign Language Film — The Netherlands
HIFF 1996:
Breathing Lessons: The Life and Work of Mark O’Brien
Documentary (Short Subject) — Jessica Yu
HIFF 2000:
Pollock
Actress in a Supporting Role — Marcia Gay Harden
HIFF 2001:
No Man’s Land
Foreign Language Film — Bosnia & Herzegovina
HIFF 2002:
Nowhere in Africa
Foreign Language Film — Germany
HIFF 2005:
Six Shooter
Short Film (Live Action) — Martin McDonagh
HIFF 2007:
Taxi to the Dark Side
Documentary (Feature) — Alex Gibney and Eva Orner
HIFF 2008:
Slumdog Millionaire
Music (Original Score) — A.R. Rahman
Cinematography — Anthony Dod Mantle
Film Editing — Chris Dickens
Best Picture — Christian Colson, Producer
Directing — Danny Boyle
Sound Mixing — Ian Tapp, Richard Pryke and Resul Pookutty
Music (Original Song) — “Jai Ho;” Music by A.R. Rahman; Lyrics by Gulzar
Writing (Adapted Screenplay) — Screenplay by Simon Beaufoy
HIFF 2009:
The Young Victoria Costume Design — Sandy Powell
HIFF 2010:
Black Swan
Actress in a Leading Role — Natalie Portman
The King’s Speech
Actor in a Leading Role — Colin Firth
Best Picture — Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Gareth Unwin
Writing (Original Screenplay) — Screenplay by David Seidler
Directing — Tom Hooper
HIFF 2011:
The Artist
Actor in a Leading Role — Jean Dujardin
Music (Original Score) — Ludovic Bource
Costume Design — Mark Bridges
Directing — Michel Hazanavicius
Best Picture — Thomas Langmann, Producer
Undefeated
Documentary (Feature) — TJ Martin, Dan Lindsay and Rich Middlemas
HIFF 2012:
Amour
Foreign Language Film — Austria
Paperman
Short Film (Animated) — John Kahrs
HIFF 2013:
12 Years a Slave
Best Picture — Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Steve McQueen and Anthony Katagas
Actress in a Supporting Role — Lupita Nyong’o
Writing (Adapted Screenplay) — Screenplay by John Ridley
Her
Writing (Original Screenplay) — Written by Spike Jonze
HIFF 2014:
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
Directing — Alejandro G. Iñárritu
Best Picture — Alejandro G. Iñárritu, John Lesher and James W. Skotchdopole
Cinematography — Emmanuel Lubezki
Writing (Original Screenplay) — Written by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Nicolás Giacobone, Alexander
Feast
Short Film (Animated) — Patrick Osborne and Kristina Reed
The Imitation Game
Writing (Adapted Screenplay) — Written by Graham Moore
The Phone Call
Short Film (Live Action) — Mat Kirkby and James Lucas
Still Alice
Actress in a Leading Role — Julianne Moore
Whiplash
Sound Mixing — Craig Mann, Ben Wilkins and Thomas Curley
Actor in a Supporting Role — J.K. Simmons
Film Editing — Tom Cross
HIFF 2015:
Bridge of Spies
Actor in a Supporting Role — Mark Rylance
Room
Actress in a Leading Role — Brie Larson
Spotlight
Best Picture — Michael Sugar, Steve Golin, Nicole Rocklin and Blye Pagon Faust
Writing (Original Screenplay) — Written by Josh Singer & Tom McCarthy
La La Land
Actress in a Leading Role — Emma Stone
Cinematography — Linus Sandgren
Directing — Damien Chazelle
Music (Original Score) — Justin Hurwitz
Music (Original Song) — “City of Stars;” Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
Production Design — Production Design: David Wasco; Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco
Manchester By the Sea
Actor in a Leading Role — Casey Affleck
Writing (Original Screenplay) — Written by Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight
Actor in a Supporting Role — Mahershala Ali
Best Picture — Adele Romanski, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner
Writing (Adapted Screenplay) — Screenplay by Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney
The Salesman “Forushande”
Foreign Language Film — Iran
The White Helmets
Documentary (Short Subject) — Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara
HIFF 2017:
Call Me By Your Name
Writing (Adapted Screenplay) — Screenplay by James Ivory
Darkest Hour
Actor in a Leading Role — Gary Oldman
Makeup and Hairstyling — Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick
I, Tonya
Actress in a Supporting Role — Allison Janney
The Shape of Water Directing — Guillermo del Toro
Music (Original Score) — Alexandre Desplat
Best Picture — Guillermo del Toro and J. Miles Dale
Production Design — Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeffrey A. Melvin
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Actor in a Supporting Role — Sam Rockwell
Actress in a Leading Role — Frances McDormand
HIFF 2018:
The Favourite
Actress in a Leading Role — Olivia Coleman
Green Book
Actor in a Supporting Role — Mahershala Ali
Best Picture — Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga
Writing (Original Screenplay) — Written by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
Roma
Cinematography — Alfonso Cuarón
Directing — Alfonso Cuarón
Foreign Language Film — Mexico
HIFF 2019:
Jojo Rabbit
Writing (Adapted Screenplay) — Screenplay by Taika Waititi
Marriage Story
Actress in a Supporting Role — Laura Dern
Parasite
Directing — Bong Joon Ho
International Feature Film — South Korea
Best Picture — Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho
Writing (Original Screenplay) — Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won; Story by Bong Joon Ho
HIFF 2020:
The Father
Actor in a Leading Role — Anthony Hopkins
Writing (Adapted Screenplay) — Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
Minari
Actress in a Supporting Role — Yuh-Jung Youn
Nomadland
Actress in a Leading Role — Frances McDormand
Directing — Chloé Zhao
Best Picture — Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao
Sound of Metal
Film Editing — Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
Sound — Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michellee Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh
HIFF 2021:
The Power of the Dog
Directing — Jane Campion
The Queen of Basketball
Documentary (Short Subject) — Ben Proudfoot