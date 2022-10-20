Kayaker Reported Missing Off North Haven

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Southampton Town Police are searching for a 31-year-old Queens man who was last seen kayaking in the bay off North Haven.

Dario Cholula went out fishing in the area on Wednesday, October 19 and was last seen between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., police said. He was reported missing Thursday.

Cholula is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’ 6”, weighing 160 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt and a black sweatshirt.

According to a Missing Person flyer distributed by Southampton Town Police, Cholula was staying at a residence along Ferry Road and entered the Sag Harbor Bay just south of Tyndal Point to go fishing. It was discovered on the morning of Thursday, October 20 that he had never returned.

Cholula’s red kayak was found approximately 1,000 feet south of the residence he left from and was partially overturned in the water with a fishing pole inside.

Southampton Town Marine Patrol, East Hampton Marine Patrol, Sag Harbor Marine Patrol, Suffolk County Aviation, and Southampton Town Unmanned Aircraft Units are searching for Cholula.

This disappearance comes less than a week after a 35-year-old Mastic man died when his kayak flipped in Wildwood Lake in Northampton. An 8-year-old boy with him survived.

Anyone with information about Cholula and his disappearance is encouraged to contact Southampton Town Police Department Detective Division at 631-728-5000; the Southampton Town Police Tips Hotline at 631-728-3454, or Tips email: [email protected].