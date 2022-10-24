Recipe: Lulu Kitchen & Bar’s Smoke ‘n’ Fire Cocktail

You’re going to want to say your pre-tequila prayers after shooting down this fiery cocktail from the Lulu Kitchen & Bar team!
Lulu Kitchen & Bar Smoke ‘n’ Fire Cocktail
Ingredients:
2 oz jalapeño-infused tequila
1 1/2 oz mezcal
1/2 oz ginger infused simple syrup
1/4 oz lime juice
Instructions:
1. Shake vigorously and strain into a coupe glass with a smoked salt rim or can strain onto ice cubes in a rocks glass.
2. Garnish with dried jalapeño.
3. Cheers!
For more Lulu Kitchen & Bar cocktails, visit lulusagharbor.com.