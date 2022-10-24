Grapevine

Recipe: Lulu Kitchen & Bar’s Smoke ‘n’ Fire Cocktail

By
comments
Posted on
Lulu Kitchen & Bar's Smoke ‘n' Fire Cocktail
Lulu Kitchen & Bar’s Smoke ‘n’ Fire Cocktail
Courtesy Lulu Kitchen & Bar

You’re going to want to say your pre-tequila prayers after shooting down this fiery cocktail from the Lulu Kitchen & Bar team!

Lulu Kitchen & Bar Smoke ‘n’ Fire Cocktail

Ingredients:

2 oz jalapeño-infused tequila
1 1/2 oz mezcal
1/2 oz ginger infused simple syrup
1/4 oz lime juice

Instructions:

1. Shake vigorously and strain into a coupe glass with a smoked salt rim or can strain onto ice cubes in a rocks glass.

2. Garnish with dried jalapeño.

3. Cheers!

For more Lulu Kitchen & Bar cocktails, visit lulusagharbor.com.

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites