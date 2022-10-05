Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In this episode of new Dan’s Papers video series Making Waves, Publisher Victoria Schneps and Emmy-Award winning newscaster Jane Hanson interview Rabbi Marc Schneier of the Hampton Synagogue and Jack’s House Children’s Center in Westhampton Beach.

Making Waves: Rabbi Marc Schneier of the Hampton Synagogue

Schneier, who is also president of The Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, shared the latest developments with Jack’s House Children’s Center, named for Holocaust survivor Jack Gora, a founding benefactor of the center who died in 2020. The building was dedicated in July.

“It’s the oldest commercial building in Westhampton Beach,” Schneier said of restoring the historic property, which includes brilliant artwork by master glass sculptor Dale Chihuly., including the first menorah the artist has ever created. “It’s 130 years old. And in addition to building a children’s center, truthfully, it’s like a museum.”

But there is more to come. Phase one was a project that cost more than $13 million. The Hampton Synagogue needs to raise up to $7 million more for phase two.

“We’re building the NBA regulation-size basketball court, the swimming pool, the playground,” he said.

Learn more about Rabbi Marc Schneier and the Hampton Synagogue by watching the video above!

