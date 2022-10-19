Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In this episode of new Dan’s Papers video series Making Waves, Publisher Victoria Schneps and Emmy-Award winning newscaster Jane Hanson interview Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center Executive Director Julienne Penza, Garcia Jewelry Owner Albert Garcia and Rabbi Marc Schneier of the Hampton Synagogue and Jack’s House.

The trio shared the latest developments in the Village of Westhampton Beach and what makes the community the hottest place to be on the East End.

Making Waves: Westhampton Beach Is on Fire

“We have a huge season and we really pride ourselves on the fact that we’re presenting world-class artists,” Penza said of the lineup at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. “We’re going to be more focused on getting more diverse and younger audiences with people like Brian McKnight and Tim Dillon and Claudia Oshry. It’s a wonderful place for people to see incredible talent.”

Garcia agreed, offering the small business perspective.

“It’s just a very ingratiating town,” he said. “It’s a fun town if you know how to entertain yourself. It’s more warm.”

Schneier said the sky is the limit for Westhampton.

“Geographically, we have a great advantage in the Hamptons,” he said. “Westhampton Beach is only 3.2 square miles. That’s it. So what can one do within that 3.2 square miles in terms of transforming this village into the jewel of the Hamptons? It’s only a matter of time … we will be the jewel of the Hamptons.”

Learn more about how and why Westhampton Beach is on fire by watching the Making Waves video above!

Sponsored by Enzo Morabito Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate