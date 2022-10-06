Things to Do on the North Fork, October 7–13, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out and about on the North Fork this week to find fun, culture, live shows, art, outdoor adventures and more, October 7–13, 2022.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Broadway Fright Night at The Suffolk

Friday, October 7, 8 p.m.

Enjoy a fab-boo-lous collection of songs from musicals with supernatural, sci-fi and horror themes, including Wicked, Little Shop of Horrors and Sweeney Todd. Tickets are $65–$75 and doors open at 7 p.m.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Bryan Gallo at Bedell Cellars

Sunday, October 9, noon–4 p.m.

Don’t miss the sultry acoustic sounds of Bryan Gallo at Bedell Cellars, which is known for its tastings and the beautiful view from the patio.

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Fireside Fridays at Suhru

Friday, October 7, 4–7 p.m.

Drink in the fall atmosphere at Suhru, where you can enjoy a lovely glass of wine while warming yourself by the backyard bonfire! In addition to the full Suhru menu, you’ll also be treated to cheese, charcuterie and sweet snack options. Reservations are recommended.

28735 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-603-8127, suhruwines.com/events/Fall-Fireside-Fridays-1028

Brewery & Vineyard Tour

Saturday and Sunday, October 8 and 9, 10 a.m.

Book your colorful tour of the award-winning vineyards and craft breweries on the North Fork. Olive oil and vinegar tastings, a stroll down Love Lane and privileged access to vineyards are all a part of the experience. Add-ons include wine and beer tastings, as well as an authentic Mexican lunch.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-971-1666, eastendbiketours.com/classic-wine-country-tour

Riverhead Country Fair

Sunday, October 9, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Get out and about with the whole family in Riverhead. You’ll enjoy craft vendors, carnival rides, games, crafts and competitions. Entertainment and craft spirits will be available throughout the day.

125 Main Street, Riverhead. riverheadcountryfair.com

Horse & Farm Walking Tour

Sunday, October 9, 11 a.m.

Enjoy the crisp October air at Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue, where you’ll learn all about rescued horses, pigs, cows, goats and chickens. Be sure to bring suitable shoes for walking and a photo ID.

2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Nature and Sound Immersive Experience

Friday, October 7, 4–6 p.m.

Don’t miss your opportunity to explore beautiful natural landscapes and take a sound journey through the Landcraft Gardens. A Sound Energy Bath will also be designed to complete the experience to enhance your body, mind and spirit.

4342 Grand Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-7296, eventbrite.com/e/nature-and-sound-immersive-experience-rescheduled-tickets-415296251267

Fridays in Fall Date Night at Sannino Vineyard

Friday, October 7, 5–9 p.m.

Enjoy a romantic evening at Sannino Vineyard, where $30 includes two glasses of wine and a plate of specialty cheese.

15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Songs From the Wood: Wendy Prellwitz, Winn Rea, Ted Thirlby

On view October 8–November 5

Don’t miss the first weekend to view this nature-inspired exhibit at the Alex Ferrone Gallery. Paintings, mixed media and sculptural works are all a part of the presentation.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Annual ARTworks Gala

Thursday, October 13, 6 p.m.

As East End Arts prepares for the next 50 years, they invite the community to join them at The Suffolk as they honor RXR’s Rebecca D’Eloia, Studio A/B’s Glynis Berry and Hideaki Ariizumi, the Artful Circle’s Franklin Hill Perrell and the Franchina Law Group’s Emily Franchina with a celebratory evening of cocktails, substantial hors d’oeuvres, live music, dancing, a live and silent auction and more. All proceeds from the evening directly benefit East End Arts in its efforts to celebrate artists and art lovers throughout the community. Tickets start at $250.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-248-0372, [email protected], eastendarts.org/programs/50th-anniversary-artworks-gala.html

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.