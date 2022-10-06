Things to Do on the North Fork, October 7–13, 2022

Get out and about on the North Fork this week to find fun, culture, live shows, art, outdoor adventures and more, October 7–13, 2022.
NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS
Broadway Fright Night at The Suffolk
Friday, October 7, 8 p.m.
Enjoy a fab-boo-lous collection of songs from musicals with supernatural, sci-fi and horror themes, including Wicked, Little Shop of Horrors and Sweeney Todd. Tickets are $65–$75 and doors open at 7 p.m.
118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com
Bryan Gallo at Bedell Cellars
Sunday, October 9, noon–4 p.m.
Don’t miss the sultry acoustic sounds of Bryan Gallo at Bedell Cellars, which is known for its tastings and the beautiful view from the patio.
36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com
NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
Fireside Fridays at Suhru
Friday, October 7, 4–7 p.m.
Drink in the fall atmosphere at Suhru, where you can enjoy a lovely glass of wine while warming yourself by the backyard bonfire! In addition to the full Suhru menu, you’ll also be treated to cheese, charcuterie and sweet snack options. Reservations are recommended.
28735 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-603-8127, suhruwines.com/events/Fall-Fireside-Fridays-1028
Brewery & Vineyard Tour
Saturday and Sunday, October 8 and 9, 10 a.m.
Book your colorful tour of the award-winning vineyards and craft breweries on the North Fork. Olive oil and vinegar tastings, a stroll down Love Lane and privileged access to vineyards are all a part of the experience. Add-ons include wine and beer tastings, as well as an authentic Mexican lunch.
13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-971-1666, eastendbiketours.com/classic-wine-country-tour
Riverhead Country Fair
Sunday, October 9, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.
Get out and about with the whole family in Riverhead. You’ll enjoy craft vendors, carnival rides, games, crafts and competitions. Entertainment and craft spirits will be available throughout the day.
125 Main Street, Riverhead. riverheadcountryfair.com
Horse & Farm Walking Tour
Sunday, October 9, 11 a.m.
Enjoy the crisp October air at Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue, where you’ll learn all about rescued horses, pigs, cows, goats and chickens. Be sure to bring suitable shoes for walking and a photo ID.
2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com
ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS
Nature and Sound Immersive Experience
Friday, October 7, 4–6 p.m.
Don’t miss your opportunity to explore beautiful natural landscapes and take a sound journey through the Landcraft Gardens. A Sound Energy Bath will also be designed to complete the experience to enhance your body, mind and spirit.
4342 Grand Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-7296, eventbrite.com/e/nature-and-sound-immersive-experience-rescheduled-tickets-415296251267
Fridays in Fall Date Night at Sannino Vineyard
Friday, October 7, 5–9 p.m.
Enjoy a romantic evening at Sannino Vineyard, where $30 includes two glasses of wine and a plate of specialty cheese.
15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com
NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS
Songs From the Wood: Wendy Prellwitz, Winn Rea, Ted Thirlby
On view October 8–November 5
Don’t miss the first weekend to view this nature-inspired exhibit at the Alex Ferrone Gallery. Paintings, mixed media and sculptural works are all a part of the presentation.
25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com
Annual ARTworks Gala
Thursday, October 13, 6 p.m.
As East End Arts prepares for the next 50 years, they invite the community to join them at The Suffolk as they honor RXR’s Rebecca D’Eloia, Studio A/B’s Glynis Berry and Hideaki Ariizumi, the Artful Circle’s Franklin Hill Perrell and the Franchina Law Group’s Emily Franchina with a celebratory evening of cocktails, substantial hors d’oeuvres, live music, dancing, a live and silent auction and more. All proceeds from the evening directly benefit East End Arts in its efforts to celebrate artists and art lovers throughout the community. Tickets start at $250.
118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-248-0372, [email protected], eastendarts.org/programs/50th-anniversary-artworks-gala.html
Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.