Guild Hall celebrated Halloween early on Saturday, October 22 with their Community Social & Spooky Silent Dance Party at LTV Studios in Wainscott, another offsite program as ongoing renovations continue at the East Hampton arts institution. The event welcomed guests of all ages to dress up in Halloween costumes, drink, eat and dance.

East Hampton High School science teacher Josh Brussels kicked off the festivities with an hour-long acoustic and vocal set while Andressa Costa of Oysterbliss walked the crowd shucking and serving fresh Peconic Bay oysters, and guests enjoyed pizza from Roberta’s, savory bites by East Hampton Kitchen, and sweet treats from Lil’ Birdie.

A plentiful ice cream bar by Big Olaf Ice Cream Shop was later unveiled, initially hidden behind rolling walls to create a theatrical surprise. Kidd Squid Brewing Co. provided three types of beer, and the younger guests enjoyed a special neon green witch’s brew, garnished with rainbow sherbet and gummy worms.

DJ Lightning and DJ YourHonor of Quiet Events followed Brussels and spent the next three hours spinning popular dance tunes on three separate channels, ranging from ’70s disco and funk, to hits from the ’80s to mid thousands, and today’s top 40 — all streamed into guests’ wireless headphones.

The undisputed star of the party was Billy Field and his impressive collection of Halloween decorations he and his granddaughter Samantha Young painstakingly unearthed from the basement of his Sherrill Road home in East Hampton, which he has elaborately decorated for over 28 years to the delight and terror of trick-or-treaters.

With the house now on the market and Mr. Field preparing to move to North Carolina, he was recruited as “Demon of Décor” for the event and did not disappoint by filling every square inch of the large studio and beyond with his creepy creatures, many of which were animated.

Guild Hall held a costume contest and gave out prizes for Overall Best (most creative), Most Artful (inspired by artwork or an artist), Scariest (which Mr. Field unsurprisingly won), Funniest, and Best Group.

Photos by Jessica Dalene Photography