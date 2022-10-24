Photo Galleries

Photos: Guild Hall Pre-Halloween Spooky Silent Dance Party

Photos by Jessica Dalene Photography
  • LTV Studios entranceJessica Dalene Photography

  • Josh Brussels performing Jessica Dalene Photography

  • Creepy decorations by Billy FieldJessica Dalene Photography

  • Ivy Brondo and Brianna RodriguezJessica Dalene Photography

  • Ken DorphJessica Dalene Photography

  • Kathy Knocker (right) with friendJessica Dalene Photography

  • Best Group costume contest winner — Law Enforcement FamilyJessica Dalene Photography

  • Jessica Dalene Photography

  • Jessica Dalene Photography

  • Andressa Costa of OysterblissJessica Dalene Photography

  • Jessica Dalene Photography

  • Almond Zigmund, Christian Scheider, Andrea GroverJessica Dalene Photography

  • Demon of decor Billy FieldJessica Dalene Photography

  • Peter Kirwin and event chair Amy KirwinJessica Dalene Photography

  • Samantha YoungJessica Dalene Photography

  • Lisa and John WestonJessica Dalene Photography

  • Jessica Dalene Photography

  • Guild Hall trustee Christina Isaly and Executive Director Andrea GroverJessica Dalene Photography

  • Jessica Dalene Photography

  • Guild Hall's Amy Kirwin and Diana TorresJessica Dalene Photography

  • Jessica Dalene Photography

  • Southampton Village Trustee Robin BrownJessica Dalene Photography

  • Jessica Dalene Photography

  • Chris JonesJessica Dalene Photography

  • Jessica Dalene Photography

  • Lola Lama and Connor McNeilJessica Dalene Photography

  • Isabel JimenezJessica Dalene Photography

  • Chris JimenezJessica Dalene Photography

  • Hannah DiGate and Gigi LamaJessica Dalene Photography

  • Guild Hall Teen Arts Council membersJessica Dalene Photography

  • DJ LightningJessica Dalene Photography

  • Jessica Dalene Photography

  • Jessica Dalene Photography

  • Jessica Dalene Photography

  • Taylor Atwell and friend won Funniest Costume as Dumb & DumberJessica Dalene Photography

  • Jessica Dalene Photography

  • Potted Plant Robert Bubka and friend won Best Overall CostumeJessica Dalene Photography

  • Jessica Dalene Photography

  • Jessica Dalene Photography

  • Yuka SilveraJessica Dalene Photography

  • Jessica Dalene Photography

  • Minerva PerezJessica Dalene Photography

  • Carlos Llama in 360° photo boothJessica Dalene Photography

  • Jennifer BrondoJessica Dalene Photography

  • Jessica Dalene Photography

Guild Hall celebrated Halloween early on Saturday, October 22 with their Community Social & Spooky Silent Dance Party at LTV Studios in Wainscott, another offsite program as ongoing renovations continue at the East Hampton arts institution. The event welcomed guests of all ages to dress up in Halloween costumes, drink, eat and dance.

East Hampton High School science teacher Josh Brussels kicked off the festivities with an hour-long acoustic and vocal set while Andressa Costa of Oysterbliss walked the crowd shucking and serving fresh Peconic Bay oysters, and guests enjoyed pizza from Roberta’s, savory bites by East Hampton Kitchen, and sweet treats from Lil’ Birdie.

A plentiful ice cream bar by Big Olaf Ice Cream Shop was later unveiled, initially hidden behind rolling walls to create a theatrical surprise. Kidd Squid Brewing Co. provided three types of beer, and the younger guests enjoyed a special neon green witch’s brew, garnished with rainbow sherbet and gummy worms.

DJ Lightning and DJ YourHonor of Quiet Events followed Brussels and spent the next three hours spinning popular dance tunes on three separate channels, ranging from ’70s disco and funk, to hits from the ’80s to mid thousands, and today’s top 40 — all streamed into guests’ wireless headphones.

The undisputed star of the party was Billy Field and his impressive collection of Halloween decorations he and his granddaughter Samantha Young painstakingly unearthed from the basement of his Sherrill Road home in East Hampton, which he has elaborately decorated for over 28 years to the delight and terror of trick-or-treaters.

With the house now on the market and Mr. Field preparing to move to North Carolina, he was recruited as “Demon of Décor” for the event and did not disappoint by filling every square inch of the large studio and beyond with his creepy creatures, many of which were animated.

Guild Hall held a costume contest and gave out prizes for Overall Best (most creative), Most Artful (inspired by artwork or an artist), Scariest (which Mr. Field unsurprisingly won), Funniest, and Best Group.

Keep up with Guild Hall and what’s next at guildhall.org.

Photos by Jessica Dalene Photography

