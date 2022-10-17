Recipe: Autumn Salad a la Main Road Biscuit Co.

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

This Autumn Salad recipe from chef Marissa Drago at Main Road Biscuit Co. in Jamesport is fairly long but simple to follow. And it tastes like fall itself!

Main Road Biscuit Co. Autumn Salad

Autumn Salad Ingredients

1 lb lettuce: romaine, arugula and kale

1/2 cup of maple candied walnuts

1/3 cup dried cranberries or pomegranate seeds

Half a roasted butternut squash

6 oz chevre or young goat cheese, crumbled

Maple Candied Walnuts Ingredients

3 cups walnuts, set aside in a bowl

1 tablespoon water

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

2/3 cup light brown sugar

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon kosher salt

For Maple-Dijon Vinaigrette Ingredients

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup of apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage

Kosher salt and black pepper to taste (better yet, a pinch of white pepper)

Instructions for Maple Candied Walnuts

1. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

2. Using a whisk, stir all the ingredients together in a separate bowl from the nuts.

3. Empty contents of the spice mixture into a medium-sized saucepan over medium-low heat, stirring frequently until all ingredients are dissolved, about 3 minutes.

4. Add the walnuts. Stirring with a rubber spatula, ensure all the nuts are coated with the spice mixture. Continue to stir frequently for 7–10 minutes or until there is no liquid left in the pot and the nuts are starting to smell fragrant.

Instructions for Maple-Dijon Vinaigrette

1. Add all but the olive oil into a food processor or blender.

2. With blender on, slowly drizzle the olive oil through the feed until dressing emulsifies.

3. Taste for seasoning. Use immediately or store in a glass mason jar in the fridge for up to one week.

Instructions for Autumn Salad

1. Preheat the oven to 400°.

2. Stir all the ingredients together in a large mixing bowl, making sure every piece of squash is evenly coated.

3. On a sheet pan lined with parchment paper, lay the pieces of butternut squash flat. Roast for 10 minutes.

4. Turn all the pieces over and roast for another 8–10 minutes or until just golden brown. Let cool completely before using. Store in an airtight container for three days.

For more dishes from the Main Road Biscuit Co. menu, visit mainroadbiscuitco.com.