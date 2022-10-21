On Wednesday, October 26 in the Madison Theatre Building at Molloy University, the Long Island Energy Conference will focus on the future of energy in New York.
Join researchers, government officials, advocacy groups, developers, labor leaders and members of the energy industry as they explore the opportunities — and challenges — for cleaner, more sustainable energy.
The program will run as follows:
Long Island Energy Conference Panels
Panel 1: The Future of Energy on Long Island
Eric Alexander, Director
Vision Long Island (Founder LI Main Street Alliance)
Tristan Brown, Associate Professor of Energy Resource Economics
SUNY College of Environmental Science & Forestry
Don Chahbazpour, Director, Policy and Regulatory Strategy – Future of Heat
National Grid
Brian Gilman, Founder & CEO
Evolve Hydrogen
David Schieren, Co-founder & CEO
Empower Solar
Julie Tighe, President
New York League of Conservation Voters
Chris Voell, Vice President of Business Development
Nature Energy
Thomas Falcone, Chief Executive Officer
Long Island Power Authority (LIPA)
Panel 2: How do we get there? Challenges and Opportunities
Don Clavin, Town Supervisor
Town of Hempstead
Donna Drummond, Chief Sustainability Officer
Northwell Health
Peter Florey, Principal
The D&F Development Group
Pat Guidice, Business Manager
International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 1049
Pradheep Kileti, Director, Future of Heat Engineering
National Grid
Neal Lewis, Executive Director, Sustainability Institute
Molloy University
Barika Williams, Executive Director
ANHD (Association for Neighborhood & Housing Development)
Guests at the conference will have the opportunity to ask questions, learn about the ways they can improve their energy habits, and hear about the steps they can take to help make Long Island’s energy cleaner and more sustainable.
Admission is $10 and includes a light breakfast. The conference runs from 8–11 a.m.