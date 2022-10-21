Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

On Wednesday, October 26 in the Madison Theatre Building at Molloy University, the Long Island Energy Conference will focus on the future of energy in New York.

Join researchers, government officials, advocacy groups, developers, labor leaders and members of the energy industry as they explore the opportunities — and challenges — for cleaner, more sustainable energy.

The program will run as follows:

Long Island Energy Conference Panels

Panel 1: The Future of Energy on Long Island

Eric Alexander, Director

Vision Long Island (Founder LI Main Street Alliance)

Tristan Brown, Associate Professor of Energy Resource Economics

SUNY College of Environmental Science & Forestry

Don Chahbazpour, Director, Policy and Regulatory Strategy – Future of Heat

National Grid

Brian Gilman, Founder & CEO

Evolve Hydrogen

David Schieren, Co-founder & CEO

Empower Solar

Julie Tighe, President

New York League of Conservation Voters

Chris Voell, Vice President of Business Development

Nature Energy

Thomas Falcone, Chief Executive Officer

Long Island Power Authority (LIPA)

Panel 2: How do we get there? Challenges and Opportunities

Don Clavin, Town Supervisor

Town of Hempstead

Donna Drummond, Chief Sustainability Officer

Northwell Health

Peter Florey, Principal

The D&F Development Group

Pat Guidice, Business Manager

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 1049

Pradheep Kileti, Director, Future of Heat Engineering

National Grid

Neal Lewis, Executive Director, Sustainability Institute

Molloy University

Barika Williams, Executive Director

ANHD (Association for Neighborhood & Housing Development)

Guests at the conference will have the opportunity to ask questions, learn about the ways they can improve their energy habits, and hear about the steps they can take to help make Long Island’s energy cleaner and more sustainable.

Admission is $10 and includes a light breakfast. The conference runs from 8–11 a.m.

Register here.