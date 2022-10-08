Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

William Paul Antilety, 87, of Southampton died peacefully in his home on September 6, joining his wife, Anne, one month after her passing. Antilety never gave in to his many ailments. His zest for living and the toughness he displayed defined him every day — even at the very end.

Antilety was born on March 24, 1935, to Alice and Jacob Antilety in Southampton, a place he called home his entire life. He was a loyal son who displayed a legendary work ethic, even at the earliest age. Whether it was splitting and stacking wood as a boy, setting pins till early morning at the Polish Hall, riding with his father on his tractor as he mowed lawns, manually operating the windshield wiper as a small boy as his grandfather drove to Montauk and back delivering ice, or filling tree holes in a local nursery at 85 years old, work defined and drove him his entire life.

Antilety grew up on Pulaski Street where his parents and three of his uncles all had homes. His grandparents, who lived on Pelletreau Street, helped build the Our Lady of Poland Church and the Polish Hall. He was so proud of his neighborhood and hometown. Antilety was a living local historian to all who knew him.

Named All-Long Island in football his junior and senior years, as well as being a record-holding track star, Antilety is considered one of the best athletes Southampton ever produced. He was inducted into the Southampton High School Wall of Distinction.

After high school, the U.S. Marines became Antilety’s next challenge. After making the rank of sergeant, participating in Armed Forces track meets throughout Japan and helping build post-war Japan on his beloved tractor, Antilety returned to Southampton in his gleaming black and white ’58 Chevy with its red leather interior.

Antilety went back to work in his father’s landscaping business, and a young nursing student from the nursing school at Southampton Hospital caught his eye. On June 6, 1958, he married Anne Denise Sullivan. They went on to have a beautiful marriage that produced three children, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and 63 years of memories.

Antilety expanded his father’s landscaping business. His grading talents earned him a National Landscape Design award for the earth sculpting he did on a residential property in Southampton. He once said that he probably cut every privet hedge there is in Southampton Village during his lifetime. Some of Antilety’s client relationships lasted over five decades. He never hesitated to help out a young person going into business.

So many speak of how Antilety helped them in their life. He earned the respect of all whose life was touched by him. He served in the Fire Police of the Southampton Fire Department for many years. He was also a founding member of the Southampton Golf Club, serving on the board of directors for 10 years, six as the greens committee chairman. When the local kids needed a field graded so they could play games, Bill would show up with his tractor to smooth it out.

Antilety is survived by his son, Mark (Suzanne) and their children: Zachary (Maryssa), Alex (Rachel) and Lauren; son, Michael (Faeth) and their children, Jacob and Stacey; son-in-law, George (Bud) Wilkinson and his two daughters: Anne Quinn Hill (Scott) and Kate; and three great-grandchildren: Riley Hill, William Antilety and Benjamin Antilety. His wife, Anne, and daughter, Lynn Wilkinson, predeceased him.