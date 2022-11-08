8 Palm Beach Holiday Lightings in 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There are so many ways to celebrate Christmas and Chanukah in Palm Beach in December. Check out some of the season’s brightest highlights and holiday lightings.

The City of Boyton Beach kicks off the season with a Tree Lighting & Holiday Concert on Friday, December 2, 5–8 p.m. at the Boynton Beach Amphitheater. The event features holiday music performed by local musicians, food trucks, children’s activities, and 45,000 LED lights spread across three historic trees. 120 East Ocean Avenue, Boynton Beach. 561-742-6010, boynton-beach.org

You won’t want to miss the Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade on Saturday, December 3, 6 p.m., which showcases, in true Floridian style, boats decked out in lights and holiday adornments. While you’re there, enjoy a floating Zambelli fireworks display and bring your donations for a floating holiday toy drive. Intracoastal Waterway from North Palm Beach to Jupiter. marinepbc.org/boat-parade

The holiday season begins at the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum’s Whitehall with a gathering on Saturday, December 4, noon–5 p.m., for the Lighting of Whitehall Grand Hall Christmas Tree. Festive music will be played on the Odell organ and Steinway piano, and there will be a special choir performance. Refreshments will be served, the museum’s store will be open for holiday shopping and, of course, Santa will make an appearance. The event is free with museum admission. 1 Whitehall Way, Palm Beach. 561-655-2833, flaglermuseum.us

The Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County and the Mandel JCC of the Palm Beaches are hosting a free family-friendly Chanukah Celebration at The Square, featuring lawn games, live music, food sampling and live characters on Sunday, December 18, 2–3:30 p.m. A brief candle lighting ceremony concludes the event. 700 South Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach. 561-478-0700, jewishpb.org/fed

Join the Chabad of Jupiter and Publix for a Chanukah Festival and chocolate gelt drop at the Downtown Abacoa Amphitheater on Sunday, December 18, 3–6 p.m. Reservations encouraged. 1260 University Boulevard, Jupiter. 561-694-6950, jewishjupiter.com

The Chabad House Palm Beach is celebrating the upcoming holiday with a number of exciting events. First on Sunday, December 18, 2–7 p.m., they’re hosting Chanukah at Publix (135 Bradley Place, Palm Beach) — a magnificent display of Jewish pride where the community can shop, enjoy hors d’oeuvres and witness the lighting of the menorah. Then on Monday, December 19, 5–10 p.m., the Chanukah Soirée at The Colony sees the return of Café Chabad with a luxurious kosher dinner, Chanukah delicacies, wine, music, crafts for the kids and the next lighting of the menorah.

Finally on Tuesday, December 20, 10:30–11:45 a.m., the Chabad House Palm Beach returns to The Colony hotel to welcome children of all ages to Chanukah Wonderland for doughnuts and fun family activities. 155 Hammon Avenue, Palm Beach. 561-659-3884, palmbeachjewish.com

Lights 4 Hope is a nonprofit that spreads joy to families whose child has endured a terminal illness or a life-changing physical change. On most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in December, their spectacular holiday light show at Okeeheelee Park helps raise funds for that mission. 7715 Forest Hill Boulevard, West Palm Beach. 561-571-5721, lights4hope.org

Also taking place on December weekends is the ever-popular Zoo Lights at the Palm Beach Zoo. Over one million eco-friendly lights will be lit for the holidays, and on select evenings, 6–9 p.m., themed displays will be introduced to keep visits unique. Photos with Santa, a DJ dance party and seasonal treats are all part of the fun, too. 1301 Summit Boulevard, West Palm Beach. 561-547-9453, palmbeachzoo.org