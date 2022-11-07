Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Each year around this time, Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches, Inc. and their supporters look forward to the annual tree lighting, and this year’s 38th Annual Tree Lighting Celebration will take place on Tuesday, December 6. Just in time for all the Hamptonites who have headed south for the winter to join the fun!

Returning to a private club in Palm Beach, the event provides a joyous opportunity to ring in the holidays while celebrating the organization’s gratitude to its supporters and showcasing the work being done to bring families to stability.

For those who don’t know, Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches provides programs, services, and solutions to homeless and low-income Palm Beach County families experiencing a crisis. The organization provides physical housing units, emergency shelter, rental assistance, homeless prevention services, youth educational programming, mental health services, and job coaching.

The event will be chaired by Elizabeth DeBrule and co-chaired by Karen Fischer, and will include a silent auction, lush orchid display, an everybody-wins Wine Pull, and a rousing live auction.

Guests will have the opportunity to hear from an Adopt-A-Family client whose life has been transformed by the work of the agency through the support of its generous donors.

“Facing some of the fastest-rising housing prices in the country, funds from this event are paramount in our efforts to end and prevent homelessness right here in Palm Beach County,” explains Adopt-A-Family’s CEO Matthew Constantine, who the org says is excited for the tree lighting. “We are grateful to those who make our work possible and allow us to be a shining light for clients who have fallen on difficult times.”

Tickets for the Tree Lighting Celebration are $400 per person. For information on tickets, sponsorships, or to learn more about the programs and services of Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches, Inc., visit adoptafamilypbc.org or call 561-253-1361.