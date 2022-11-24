Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy Thanksgiving weekend on the East End with our top five kids and family events and activities, November 25–December 1, 2022.

Top 5 Kids Events to Check Out This Week

Hamptons Thanksgiving Camp

Friday and Saturday, November 25 and 26, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

If your kiddos ages 3–9 are looking to stay busy over the Thanksgiving break, bring them on over to Nova’s Art Project, where iCamp will be hosting a number of hands-on STEAM projects. You will need to bring warm clothing, lunch and a nut-free snack. Sibling discounts are available.

60 Millstone Road, Water Mill. hisawyer.com/marketplace/activity-set/386421

Katherine Holabird Presents “Angelina Ballerina”

Friday, November 25, 10:30 a.m.

Spin your little dancer over to the Children’s Museum of the East End, where Katherine Holabird, creator of the popular Angelina Ballerina and Twinkle series books, will bring them to life with the help of a local dancer.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Sweet Potato Stamp Art

Friday, November 25, 1:30 p.m.

Bring your little potato in grades K–3 over to the Westhampton Free Library, where they will work on an autumn-inspired craft that works on motor skills.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.librarymarket.com

Princess Tea Party

Sunday, November 27, 10 a.m.

Bring your little princess over to the Sea Star Ballroom at the Long Island Aquarium, where she’ll enjoy a holiday-themed princess tea party. There will be a formal white-glove tea service, finger sandwiches and sweets. You’ll also get some fabulous photos to take home.

421 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Family Gingerbread House Building

Thursday, December 1, 5 p.m.

Bring your youngsters along to the Mattituck-Laurel Library, where you can create a gingerbread house from a kit while making new friends. You’re welcome to bring along additional candy for your masterpiece.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurel.librarycalendar.com

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

The Clubhouse

Enjoy some serious sporting fun with your kiddos at The Clubhouse, where they’ll enjoy bowling, arcade games, mini-golf and snacks in a fun atmosphere.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-637-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Custer Institute and Observatory

Take your little explorer over to the Custer Institute and Observatory, which is open to the public every Saturday night from dusk until midnight. You can view the night sky through powerful telescopes, take a tour or visit the library, exhibit room or gift shop. In addition, you can check out their website for frequent family-friendly events.

1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org

The Fudge Company

If your little one has a sweet tooth, stop by the Fudge Company in Southampton, where they will enjoy plenty of tasty homemade fudge in seasonal flavors, saltwater taffy and retro penny candies.

67 Main Street, Southampton. 631-283-8108, southamptonfudgecompany.com

Greenport Carousel

If you’re looking for a fun way to top off a day of East End fun, head on over to the Greenport Carousel. The attraction is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

115 Front Street, Greenport. villageofgreenport.org/carousel-greenport-village.php

Main Road Biscuit Co.

If your kiddos are hungry from a fun day of exploring the East End, take them over to the Main Road Biscuit Co., where they’ll enjoy breakfast and lunch every day until 4 p.m. Parents rave about the fluffy, seasonal pancakes, homemade jams and smoothies at this down-home favorite.

1601 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-779-3463, mainroadbiscuitco.com

Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm

Don’t miss out on serious holiday fun that includes ice skating, a petting zoo, bouncy houses, hayrides, cookie decorating and face painting. You’ll also enjoy hot apple cider, popcorn and smores while you sit by the firepit. And don’t forget to pick out your tree while you’re there!

30105 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-735-9242, santaschristmastreefarmli.com

South Fork Natural History Museum & Nature Center

Your little explorer won’t want to miss all of the nature right here on the South Fork, including colorful floor-to-ceiling murals, a marine touch tank and aquariums. The cost of admission is $10 for adults, $7 for children and free for members.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Southampton Ice Rink

Enjoy the public skating sessions at this clean and friendly local favorite. Skate rentals, refreshment options and lessons are also available.

668 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, southamptonicerink.com

Stephenson’s Toys & Games

If you’re getting ready for the holidays, you won’t want to miss the wide selection of unique toys and games at Stephenson’s. Parents rave about the friendly staff and charming vibe.

69 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2111, stevensonstoys.com

YMCA East Hampton

Get your little athletes moving indoors with an indoor swimming pool, basketball courts and an open gym. Your kiddo can also sign up ahead of time for youth lessons.

2 Gingerbread Lane, East Hampton. 631-329-6884, ymcali.org/locations/ymca-east-hampton-recenter

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.