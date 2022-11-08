East End Voters Head to Polls for Election Day

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

East End residents are off to the voting booths to cast ballots in the midterm elections. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day, November 8.

New Yorkers are voting for governor this election cycle, as U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) is challenging Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul for the state’s top job.

In addition, Twin Forks voters are deciding on who will replace Zeldin the 1st Congressional District. The state senate seat and both state assembly districts that represent the Hamptons and the North Fork in Albany are also on ballots.

For more information on the candidates, read Dan’s Papers guide to East End candidates 2022.

Long Islanders will also vote “yes” or “no” on a ballot proposal found on either the back or bottom of the ballot. The question is in regards to New York State’s adoption of the Clean Water, Clear Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022.

The state comptroller, attorney general are also to be decided, as are several other propositions on the back of the ballot.

To find your polling location, visit visit voterlookup.elections.ny.gov.