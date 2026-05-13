Hotel Corduroy Officially Opens in Montauk

Hotel Corduroy officially opened in Montauk on May 8, making its debut as Blue Flag Capital’s hospitality project on the East End.

The 29-room boutique hotel at 540 West Lake Drive was developed as a reimagining of the former Sunset Montauk property, transforming the longtime East End motel into a design-focused retreat inspired by Montauk’s surf culture, maritime history and coastal landscape.

Designed in collaboration with interior design firm Ward + Gray, the property incorporates vintage furnishings, layered textures and muted coastal tones intended to evoke the atmosphere of 1960s seaside living. Outdoor amenities center around “The Lawn,” a communal gathering space overlooking the water that features lounge seating, fire pits and yard games.

Hotel Corduroy also includes a lobby retail shop offering snacks, beverages and apparel from brands including Faherty, which additionally designed the hotel’s staff uniforms. Guests also have access to a dedicated section of nearby Sunset Beach.

The opening comes as the East End continues seeing increased investment in boutique hospitality properties aimed at travelers seeking more design-driven and experience-oriented stays. Blue Flag Capital previously announced several East End hospitality projects planned for 2026, including Faraway Sag Harbor and Oyster Estate in Greenport.

“We’re excited to introduce locals and travelers to three distinct hospitality experiences on the East End this season,” Eric Freitas-Orford, managing director of Blue Flag Hospitality’s New York operation said. “Our goal is for these properties to truly become part of the communities in which they have always belonged, honoring what’s come before while evolving into something new. We look forward to bringing our high touch hospitality to the East End and becoming a foundation for our guests to create loved memories.”

Learn more and book at thehotelcorduroy.com