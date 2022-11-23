East Hampton Town Appeals Airport Ruling

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Town of East Hampton is appealing a recent Suffolk County court ruling that blocked the municipality from enacting flight restrictions at East Hampton Airport in Wainscott to address noise complaints.

The town asked the Second Judicial Department of NY State Supreme Court’s Appellate Division to overturn Paul J. Baisley Jr.’s October ruling that the town needed to perform an environmental review before moving forward with a plan to temporarily close the airport in a bid to enact new rules on arrivals and departures.

The case, which the town said it is moving forward with an environmental review, was filed by Blade Air Mobility. It is one of seven lawsuits filed by more than 30 plaintiffs combined in response to the town’s long-sought airport reforms.

Also pending in Suffolk court are suits from the Coalition to Keep East Hampton Airport Open, another from East Hampton Hangers Inc. and their co-plaintiffs, as well as cases filed by Long Island Airline LLC and the East Hampton GOP chairman.

Pending in Central Islip federal court is a case filed by the National Business Aviation Association Inc.

Also, Curtis Air Taxi and Jobs Lane Aviation LLC have filed administrative proceedings against the town with the FAA and the Department of Transportation.