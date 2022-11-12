Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Wine Wednesdays at Lulu Kitchen & Bar, The Cookery in East Hampton, Thanksgiving menus and more from the East End “Food Seen.”

Lulu Kitchen & Bar is the place to go this fall. The elegant Sag Harbor restaurant is offering a 25% discount on wine all day every Wednesday. On Thursday nights, mussels will be served three ways: Thai with lemongrass and coconut milk, a chef’s special of beurre blanc and tomato confit, and the classic marinière with white wine, shallots, garlic and parsley.

A daily happy hour will also be occurring from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the bar, with $5 beer, $10 wine by the glass and a selection of cocktails for $12. Raw Montauk oysters are $12 for six and top neck clams are $9. Other bar snacks include marinated olives, hummus, potato chips with merguez and yogurt sauce, baked camembert and more.

Fall hours are Wednesday through Monday for lunch and dinner and reservations can be made on Resy or by calling Lulu at 631-725-0900.

The Cookery has garnered a loyal following ever since premiering at local farmers markets at the start of the pandemic. As demand grew, owners Cynthia Sesito and Trudy Craney realized that they might need a permanent home. The Cookery opened this August in East Hampton and has been serving their goods four days a week and catering is available for small and large events.

The menu is wonderfully seasonal; the fall offerings have included pumpkin cardamom cake with chocolate ganache, sweet potato ginger soup, roasted apple and almond honey cake.

Other savory staples include Filipino chicken, smoked salmon, vegan feta-roasted veggies, lemon chiffon cake with mascarpone cheese, anise almond biscotti, Mediterranean cookies, asparagus bechamel puff pastry tarts, gluten-free deep-dish quiches and many great salads and sandwiches.

Carissa’s Bakery has opened in Sag Harbor, in a renovated retail space. It includes a coffee bar and serves a myriad of marvelous baked goods, from sourdough baguettes to croissants, pastries, sandwiches and other delights.

Nick & Toni’s will be celebrating turkey day with a special “Thanksgiving at Home” menu. All orders must be placed by Friday, November 18 at 4 p.m. and pick-up will take place on Wednesday, November 23 between 3-5 p.m. The menu, subject to change, includes baby kale salad, artisanal cheese, butternut squash and ricotta lasagna and Murray’s turkey braciola. The desserts, such as the Halsey Farm apple crostada, Bourbon chocolate pecan pie and tartufo for two, are staggeringly good.

Another option for Thanksgiving is the three different turkey types Art of Eating is offering. One has the choice of ordering the Mecox Farm Bridgehampton Birds (always fresh, never frozen), Heritage Breed Organic Turkey (bred to retain characteristics no longer present in the majority of turkeys since the mid-20th century) and the Organic Free Range Turkey. Art of Eating’s brining will make these turkeys the juiciest you’ve ever tasted.

Bits & Bites:

To order a lobster roll Maine-style or Connecticut-style, that is the question. We cannot answer this eternal conundrum, but we can tell you that The Clam Bar was recognized by Forbes for having one of the best lobster rolls on the East Coast. Unfortunately, you’ll have to go without their lobster rolls, spicy crab and sweet corn chowders, and tangy key lime pie until The Clam Bar reopens in Spring 2023! Other restaurants included on the list are located in Bar Harbor, Maine, Portland, Maine, Cape Cod, Massachusetts and Narangansett, Rhode Island.

We’re approaching the office holiday party season. Calissa’s event packages for this winter offer flexible pricing to the East End community. Whether you want to celebrate your hard-working team with a formal dinner, cocktail party or an evening of raucous dancing, Calissa can accommodate. It is offering the same special pricing for personal events and catering.

Did You Know?

Tapovana Lunch Box is the first nonprofit “spiritual cafe” in the Hamptons where 100% of the proceeds go towards sharing these meals with the local hungry population? It provides artisanal South Indian cuisine and other specialties (based on the Ayurvedic principles of vibrant health and longevity) and prepares the small batches using only the finest and healthiest ingredients.

Tapovana is now offering dinner on Fridays for delivery or pickup at the Bridgehampton Community House. The $35 family-style meal features a salad, flat bread, fresh vegetable curry, a whole grain dish, a protein dish and more. Orders can be made online or at the community house and pickup is from 4 to 7 p.m. And be sure to check out their website if you are interested in Ayurvedic precepts, cleanses and other health-conscious practices.

Kidd Squid Brewing Company and Sylvester & Company have collaborated on a new beverage, entitled American Stout with Dreamy Coffee. Sylvester & Company’s cold brew coffee meets Kidd Squid’s stout in this delicious concoction. The brew is available in Kidd Squid’s Sag Harbor tasting room and other locations. The alcohol by volume percentage is 6.6Carissa Waechter, owner of Carissa’s Bakery, got her start selling bread at Amber Waves in Amagansett.

Food Quote:

“Your body isn’t a temple, it’s an amusement park. Enjoy the ride.” — Anthony Bourdain