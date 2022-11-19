Food Seen: Thanksgiving, Game Day Munchies, Fondita & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Thanksgiving weekend eats, game day munchies at TownLine BBQ, enjoying the La Fondita fire pit and more bites and sips from the East End “Food Seen.”

TownLine BBQ is offering Game Day Munchies for takeout throughout Thanksgiving weekend. Specials include a bag of 50 wings served with blue cheese, crispy smoked pork rib tips with Carolina white sauce, homemade chips with salt pepper garlic rub, TownLine nachos, mac and cheese bites and more. The sooner you order, the better.

North Fork Table & Inn launched its seasonal S’mores and Port offering for two, available on the patio from 5 p.m. to close every Wednesday through Sunday until the end of the year, contingent on weather. For $55, guests are served a s’mores kit featuring a tabletop fire pit, homemade graham crackers, marshmallows and Aleppo chocolate bark, along with a choice of port or Valrhona hot chocolate. The s’mores may be enjoyed as a stand-alone 45 minute experience or as an add-on to a dinner reservation.

A culinary trifecta will be assembling at Almond Restaurant on the first of December. The trio includes Maverick Montauk’s Chef Jeremy Blutstein, Almond’s Executive Chef Jason Weiner and Almond’s Chef de Cuisine Andrew Mahoney. The menu — which includes oysters, duck prosciutto croque madame, squid, monkfish tonkatsu and venison merguez — highlights products from local suppliers. Name a better trio, we’ll wait.

Carissa’s Bakery is currently taking orders for holiday sides and desserts. Cranberry chutney, mushroom and creamy cauliflower soups, pork sausage, vegetable stuffing, smashed potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts and market salad are available for sides. For dessert, the bakery is serving apple pie, apple cider cheesecake pie, pumpkin and squash pie, cranberry and mixed berry meringue pie, flourless chocolate cake and myriad sorbets and gelatos. Orders may be placed online via Toast for pickup at Carissa’s Sag Harbor or Pantigo Road outposts.

Did You Know?

You can taste many delicious coffee brews and teas at North Fork Roasting Co. in Southold and Westhampton Beach. Favorites include the Bee Sting (espresso beverage with honey and steamed almond milk), cafe au lait, matcha latte and lavender lemonade. If you want to bring their delicious coffee home, we strongly recommend their bagged coffee blends, which can be shipped.

The original Sel Rrose isn’t in Montauk, but on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Sel Rrose, located on Elmwood Avenue, has one of the best cocktail menus around; tasty bracers include the Heavyweight Daiquiri (utilizing both regular and overproof rum), the Pamplemousse Margarita and, for the brave, the Espresso 1942 featuring 1942 primavera tequila, Mr. Black Coffee liqueur and fresh pulled espresso. Sel Rrose also offers several natural wines, meaning nothing is added or taken away during the fermentation process. For bites, we recommend trying the Pernod Oysters Rockefeller, Thai coconut curry mussels and grilled swordfish with light cream sauce.

Bits & Bites:

We don’t know about you, but we try to spend as much time outside as possible this time of year. The fire pit in the shared courtyard between La Fondita and Coche Comedor in Amagansett makes that endeavor quite toasty. Gather ‘round the fire and sip margaritas with your amigos! One may also enjoy a quick cocktail in the warmth while waiting for a takeout order.

Fresno serves mouthwatering daily specials. Fall menu highlights include pan roasted Montauk fluke with mushrooms and delicata squash risotto, duck flatbread caramelized onion, mozzarella & a balsamic glaze, and warm apple strudel with vanilla gelato and caramel sauce. One peek at their @fresno_restaurant Instagram page and you’ll start salivating!

A little birdie told us that Nick & Toni’s is bringing back their acclaimed wine dinner series. The first one, inspired by the Feast of the Seven Fishes, will convene on Thursday, December 8. Nautical treats include local blackfish crudo, lobster linguine fra diavolo and codfish. The selected wines are all from the Provence region and include the cinsault, clairette, cabernet sauvignon and muscat grape varieties.

Santa Claus is coming to town! Eat, drink and be merry with a traditional tree lighting and festive celebration at Baron’s Cove! On Saturday, December 3, eggnog, frozen hot chocolate, candy cane martinis and warm gingerbread cookies may be enjoyed in the resort’s beautiful lounge. At 6:30 p.m., children (and older believers) will have the opportunity to tell Jolly Old Saint Nick their Christmas gift wishes, while parents may snap a picture for the mantle. At 7:30 p.m. the flip will be switched and Baron’s Cove’s gorgeous indoor and outdoor Tannenbaum’s will be illuminated!

Planning your holiday festivities? Whether you’re throwing an intimate or large party, The Bell & Anchor is ready to host. Email [email protected] or call 631-725-3400.

Food Quote:

