Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week: November 4–7, 2022

Get out and about to enjoy live shows, art exhibitions, interesting workshops and more fun events and activities in the Hamptons this week, November 4–7, 2022.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Citizen Kane Screening

Friday, November 4, 5 p.m.

Don’t miss this screening of what is considered to be one of the greatest films ever made at the Montauk Library. The film stars Orson Welles and explores the life and legacy of the fictional and complex Charles Foster Kane.

871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org/calendar

Karaoke with JBM

Friday, November 4, 10 p.m.

Can’t get enough of singing your favorite tunes? Head on over to the Stephen Talkhouse, one of the East End’s most popular venues, to croon along with JMB. Tickets are $10.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Loco Mojo at WHB Brewing Co.

Saturday, November 5, 1–8 p.m.

Enjoy songs from all of your favorite artists, including Ray Charles, Bonnie Raitt and the Allman Brothers Band at this Westhampton brewery while you sample your favorite ales and IPAs.

220 Rogers Way Street, Suite I, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-0800, whbbrewing.com

All Things Equal: The Life and Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Through November 27.

Don’t miss this presentation by the Bay Street Theater featuring the work of Tony-winning playwright Rupert Holmes. Supreme Court Justice “RBG” will take you into her chamber as she explores the moments of her life, including its trying times. Shows are on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

East Hampton Farmers Market

Sunday, November 6, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Get out and about in the fall air at Herrick Park. You’ll sample the wares of lots of local farmers and artisans, including baked goods, wine and veggies. The market continues on Sundays through November 27.

67 Newton Lane, East Hampton. easthamptonfarmersmarket.org

Sagaponack Sunset Electric Bike Experience

Monday, November 7, 4:30–6:30 p.m.

Meet at the Village Parking Lot in Bridgehampton to begin your invigorating autumn tour of the Hamptons. You’ll get fitted for your electric bike and check out sites like the Pavilion at Sagg Main Beach. This tour will take a relaxing, no-rush pace, and you’ll finish up right where you started.

99 School Street Parking Lot, Bridgehampton. 631-276-9840, electricbikesagogo.com

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

November Sag Harbor Retreat With OhSewSally

Friday–Sunday, November 4–6, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Spend your weekend working on a quilted coat in one of two patterns. Raffles, snacks, lunch and games will be available. Registration for the Quilted Coat Retreat is $325. You can also attend for the Weekend Free SewDYI; registration for that is $200.

45 West Water Street, Sag Harbor. [email protected], ohsewsally.com/event-details/november-sag-harbor-rereat

Art-Making Explorations

Friday, November 4, 10:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

Don’t miss the first day of this four-week course taught by Barbara Thomas at the Parrish Art Museum. Students will use a variety of materials to explore the ideas behind their works. The classes are limited to 12 students and participants must bring their own materials.

179 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-3118, parrishart.org

Word Game Palooza

Friday, November 4, 1–3 p.m.

If you love all things verbal, don’t miss this fabulous afternoon of word games at the Rogers Memorial Library. Scrabble, Boggle and other options will be provided.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com

Environmentally Friendly Boat Bottom Maintenance

Friday, November 4, 2 p.m.

It’s that time of year again! If you want to prepare your boat in the most environmentally safe way possible for the off-season, you won’t want to miss this presentation. Learn best practices for cleaning the hull, managing waste and maintaining boat bottom areas. A Zoom link and password will be emailed to registrants 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting.

631-324-0222, eventbrite.com/e/environmentally-friendly-boat-bottom-maintenance-tickets-422903314197

Community Covered Dish Supper

Friday, November 4, 6–8 p.m.

Bring your favorite dinner entrée to Wainscott Chapel for this special event hosted by the Wainscott Sewing Society. Drinks and dessert will be provided.

65 Main Street, Wainscott. wainscottchapel.org

305th Annual LVIS Landmarks Luncheon at the Maidstone Club

Saturday, November 5, 11:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Don’t miss the Ladies’ Village Improvement Society of East Hampton’s special presentation on the preservation efforts of the future Brooks-Parks Arts and Nature Center in Springs. It will be followed by a luncheon overlooking the ocean.

95 East Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-1220, lvis.org

Birds of Prey

Saturday, November 5, 1–3 p.m.

If you love our fine feathered friends, you shouldn’t miss this special exhibit at the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Center where you’ll get a chance to view them up close.

120 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-3700, marders.com

Dried Flower Bouquet Making at Amber Waves Farm

Sunday, November 6, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Head on over to beautiful Amber Waves Farm to learn how to make your own seasonal flower arrangement and utilize dried flowers for year-round use. Your ticket includes a bouquet arrangement to take home.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Southampton Kiwanis Fall Cocktail Party to Support Three Local Food Pantries

Sunday, November 6, 4:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this special event to raise money for those in need at the Southampton History Museum. There will be appetizers, cocktails, music and raffles. Tickets are $100.

17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. kiwanisclubofsouthamptontown.org

Melodies and Memories

Tuesday and Thursday, November 8 and 10, 9:30–11:30 a.m.

Don’t miss this free program for seniors over age 65 at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. You’ll develop music and theater skills in a fun social environment. The program is completely free for attendants.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Talking Turkey

Thursday, November 10, noon

The Westhampton Free Library is hosting a discussion about the best way to cook a Thanksgiving turkey with chefs from Justin’s Chop Shop.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

In-Process With Kor’Sia, Matthew Randel-Bent, Studiotassy

Friday, November 4, 5:30–7 p.m.

Don’t miss your opportunity to explore the work of local artists as they open their studios at The Watermill Center up to the public. Registration is free but donations are appreciated.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. watermillcenter.org

Another Justice: Us is Them

On view through November 6

Head on over to the Parrish Art Museum to take in 30 works by 12 contemporary artists in mediums like mixed media, sculpture and photography. They will explore themes of identity, media and popular culture.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2116, parrishart.org

Our Long Island, 1870–1940 II

On view through November 21

Enjoy this special opportunity to view the rare paintings of Long Island artists at the Gardiner Mill Cottage Gallery. The museum is open Friday through Monday from 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

36 James Lane, East Hampton. 631-604-5700, gardinermillcottagegallery.org

Hand Made: Guitars According to G.E. Smith & the American Artists’ Hand Archive

On view through December 22

Head on over to The Church in Sag Harbor for this unique exhibition of 16 rare and classic guitars selected by G.E. Smith. Simultaneously, you can view the American Artists’ Hand Archives 31 bronze cast sculptures of the hands of visual artists. The show explores the idea of skill as it is acquired through study and serious practice.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5432, thechurchsagharbor.org/current-exhibition

