East End Family Fun & Kids Events This Week: November 4–8, 2022

Find family fun for adults and kids alike including our top five events and 10 go-to spots on the East End this week, November 4–8, 2022.

Top 5 Kids Events to Check Out This Week

Stay & Play

Friday, November 4, 10:30 a.m.

Your little romper ages 0–5 years can play with fun, educational toys along with a caregiver at the Montauk Library. The program will focus on interaction, play and exploration.

871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org

Open Mic Night at Hampton Coffee Company

Friday, November 4, 6–8 p.m.

Your talented youngster in grades 5–12 is invited to sing, read or make folks laugh at the Hampton Coffee Company. Reserve your time slot ahead of time by emailing [email protected].

749 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov

Children’s Pottery at the Parrish Art Museum

Saturday, November 5, 1–2:30 p.m.

Kiddos in grades 1–6 can sign up for the first of four pottery classes at the Parrish Art Museum. They will learn hand-built pottery techniques like coil, slab and sculpture, as well as the history of ceramics.

179 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Super Mario Tournament

Monday, November 7, 3–5 p.m.

Your kiddos ages 11–18 can test their gaming skills on the Nintendo Switch at the Mattituck-Laurel Library. Register ahead of time since seating is limited.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurel.librarycalendar.com

Skateboard Clinic

Tuesday, November 8, 4-5 p.m.

Your little skater ages 5–10 will gain confidence and learn new tricks at Project Most. The cost is $35 for a single session. Bring a helmet and water but skateboards and pads are provided.

92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

The All-Star

Your kids won’t want to miss Hyperbowling, a mix of electronics, lights and sensors at the All-Star. There are also plenty of burgers, salads and pizza pies when your kiddos are ready for a break.

96 Main Road, Riverhead. 631-998-4232, theallstargrill.com

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills and creating your own farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. Mini-golf is free with admission!

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Cowfish

After a long day of exploring the East End, take your hungry little guppy over to Cowfish, where a “little fish” menu includes treats like fish fingers, grilled cheese and fried shrimp. Parents will appreciate the water views.

358 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

The Fudge Company

Take your little sweet tooth over to the Fudge Company in Southampton, where they can enjoy exotic fudge, rare penny candies and saltwater taffy.

67 Main Street, Southampton. 631-283-8108, southamptonfudgecompany.com

Gabrielsen’s Country Farm

Your little ones won’t want to miss bales of hay, corn stalks and other fall finds while enjoying the atmosphere at Gabrielsen’s. Maple syrup, apple cider and homemade preserves are also part of the fun at the farm stand.

200 Herricks Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3259, gabrielsenscountryfarm.com

Harbes Barnyard Adventure

The kiddie attractions at one of Long Island’s most popular fall destinations will be open for business on weekends and some school holidays in November as long as weather permits. Autumn fun includes a sports zone, playground, trike track, farm animals and bee observatories.

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-482-7641, harbesfamilyfarm.com/harbes-barnyard-adventure

Montauk Lighthouse

If you’re busy exploring the East End with your little ones, why not check out the view from the Montauk Lighthouse? Enjoy the 360-degree perspectives of the Long Island Sound and the Atlantic Ocean with the kids and stop by the gift shop on the way home.

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2544, montaukhistoricalsociety.org/montauk-point-lighthouse

Safari Adventure

Your little bouncer can enjoy inflatables, video games, a calming spa and skill games all in a sensory-friendly setting. You can purchase tickets ahead of time for open play.

1075 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4386, thesafariadventure.com

Sportime Amagansett

If your kiddo likes to get moving, take them over to Sportime, where an indoor ice rink, inline skating, basketball court and indoor swimming pool are all part of the active fun.

385 Abrahams Park, East Hampton. 631-267-3460, sportimeny.com/amagansett-multi-sport

Stevenson’s Toys & Games

Don’t miss all of the latest toys, wooden puzzles and classic games at Stevenson’s, where kiddos can explore and parents can start stocking up for the holidays.

66 Newton Lane Suite C, East Hampton. 631-527-7222, stevensonstoys.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.