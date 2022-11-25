What to Do

Things to Do on the North Fork Thanksgiving Weekend, November 25–30, 2022

Get ready to rock at The Suffolk on the North Fork
Get ready to rock at The Suffolk
Enjoy the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend on the North Fork with a long list of fun and exciting events and activities, November 25–30, 2022.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Haig Mathosian & Meek Oak at Corey Creek
Friday, November 25, 4–8 p.m.

Don’t miss live acoustic music at the Corey Creek Tap Room at Bedell Cellars, where you’ll enjoy a cozy atmosphere, light bites and your favorite glasses and bottles.
36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Watkins Glen Summer Jam Revisited at The Suffolk
Saturday, November 26, 8–10 p.m.

Relive the Historic Rock Festival in Watkins Glen at The Suffolk. You’ll enjoy tunes from the Allman Brothers, the Grateful Dead and The Band. Tickets begin at $39.
118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Annual Candlelight Tour & Tree Lighting
Friday, November 25, 3–5 p.m.

Ring in the season with the Southold Historical Museum’s famous community event featuring holiday decorations, children’s games, music and Santa. Free but donations welcome.
55200 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org

Horse & Farm Walking Tour
Sunday, November 27, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to check out the animals at Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue, including horses, pigs and chickens. Be sure to sign up for your time slot before you go and wear shoes suitable for outdoor exploring.
2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com

Strap your blades on and head to Greenport on the North Fork
Strap your skates on and head to Greenport!Getty Images

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Country Parlor Holiday Folk Art & Gift Sale
Friday–Sunday, November 25–27, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to browse and purchase unique gifts for your loved ones at the Hallockville Museum Farm. Items like tree ornaments, paintings, baskets and soaps will be available for purchase.
6038 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org

Roller Disco Party
Saturday, November 26, 7–10 p.m.

Get groovy at the Greenport American Legion, where adults ages 21 and over can enjoy skate rentals, concessions and music requests. You can also bring your own favorite pair of skates. Admission is $10.
102 Third Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org/gdc-roller-skate-rink

Holiday Pet Photos in Person
Sunday, November 27, 1:30–3:30 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to meet up with Judy McCleery of the Puparazzi Pet Photography, who will take photos of your pet in front of a holiday scene at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library. The cost is $10.
27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchogue.librarycalendar.com

Smartphone Photography With Holly Hunt
Wednesday, November 30, 6–7:30 p.m.

Head on over to the Riverhead Free Library and learn how to use the basic settings on your smartphone to capture fabulous photos. Reservations are recommended.
330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Full Moon Arts Collective
On view through November 27

Don’t miss the last weekend to explore this unique exhibition at the William Ris Gallery. Each featured artist is a master in their medium, subject and style.
1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5208, williamris.com

National Juried Small Works Exhibition
On view from November 26–January 16

Enjoy the opening weekend of this fascinating exhibition at the Alex Ferrone Gallery. Over 57 works were selected from 46 national artists working in various mediums, including photography, painting and mixed media. The works will explore landscapes in terms of outdoor scenery, environments and geography.
25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.

