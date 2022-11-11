Photo Galleries

Photos: Parrish Art Museum Celebrates Alicia Longwell, Chief Curator for 38 Years

Photography By Lisa Tamburini @hamptonsphotog
comments
Posted on

  • Kaitlin O'Halloran, Alicia LongwellPhoto: Lisa Tamburini @hamptonsphotog

  • Donna DeSalvo, Alicia Longwell Photo: Lisa Tamburini @hamptonsphotog

  • Linda Alpern, Alicia LongwellPhoto: Lisa Tamburini @hamptonsphotog

  • Dianne Blell, Alicia Longwell, Alice AycockPhoto: Lisa Tamburini @hamptonsphotog

  • Alicia Longwell, April GornickPhoto: Lisa Tamburini @hamptonsphotog

  • Alicia Longwell, Mary HeilmannPhoto: Lisa Tamburini @hamptonsphotog

  • Monica Ramirez Montagut (executive director, Parrish Art Museum), Alicia LongwellPhoto: Lisa Tamburini @hamptonsphotog

  • Alicia Longwell with daughter, son-in-law, grandchildrenPhoto: Lisa Tamburini @hamptonsphotog

  • Preston Phillips Alicia Longwell, Charles Forthoffer, Deborah BancroftPhoto: Lisa Tamburini @hamptonsphotog

  • Paton Miller, Eric FischlPhoto: Lisa Tamburini @hamptonsphotog

  • Alicia Longwell.Susan GalardiPhoto: Lisa Tamburini @hamptonsphotog

  • Dorothy Lichtenstein, John TorreanoPhoto: Lisa Tamburini @hamptonsphotog

  • Billy Sullivan, Barbara TollPhoto: Lisa Tamburini @hamptonsphotog

  • Steve Miller, Jane WesmanPhoto: Lisa Tamburini @hamptonsphotog

The Parrish Art Museum and East End art community celebrated Alicia Longwell, Ph.D, who announced in October she is retiring after 38-years from her position at the Parrish as the Lewis B. and Dorothy Cullman Chief Curator.

Longwell has been an integral and influential force in the East End art scene, championing local, national, and international artists and organizing critically acclaimed exhibitions for decades.

“We celebrate Alicia Longwell’s dedication and tremendous contributions the Parrish Art Museum and the field of art through her expertise on the artists of the East End,” said Museum Executive Director Monica Ramirez Montagut. “Alicia was key in establishing a direction for the Parrish collection and legacy of scholarship and excellence for 38 years. She embodies the passion and knowledge of those few extraordinary curators who so deftly combine the historical and contemporary in exhibitions that generously invite viewers to see art in entirely new contexts. The whole Parrish family is grateful and honored for her unwavering guidance.”

Said Longwell: “I can look back on a career immeasurably enriched by reading, studying and, most importantly, looking at art, It has been my great good fortune to have that passion daily rewarded during my years working at the Museum alongside dedicated colleagues, a devoted docent corps, and a supportive board of trustees. To be in an artist’s studio looking at art is of course the greatest privilege and the best part of the job. Conveying that same excitement to the visitors in our galleries—bringing art and people together—is what I’ve always hoped to achieve.”

Alicia Longwell, a Career in Art

Alicia Longwell received her Ph.D. degree from the Graduate Center, City University of New York, where her dissertation topic was John Graham.

Throughout her tenure, Longwell was integral in building the Museum’s collection through identifying and pursuing acquisitions, including major works by Ross Bleckner, Mary Heilmann, Lonnie Holley, Elizabeth Peyton, David Salle, Alan Shields, and Joe Zucker.

She has authored many publications for the Parrish including Jane Freilicher and Jane Wilson: Seen and Unseen (2015); William Merritt Chase in the Collection of the Parrish Art Museum (2014); Angels, Demons, and Savages: Pollock, Ossorio, Dubuffet (2013), contributing essay for The Phillips Collection catalogue; American Landscapes: Treasures from the Parrish Art Museum (2010); and First Impressions: Nineteenth-century American Master Prints (2010) — among others.

Longwell’s contributions to the East End art community were unparalleled. She will be missed.

About the Author

Angela LaGreca

VP, Features and Events, Photo Editor at ‘Dan’s Papers’ [email protected]

Join the Conversation

Things to do on the East End

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites