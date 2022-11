Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Little Lucy’s Annual Pet Parade took place in Agawam Park in Southampton on October 29 and was packed with adorable pooches and costumes, plus awards, live music and local vendors. Produced by Little Lucy’s Canine Couture Boutique in Southampton on Jobs Lane, the annual pet parade celebrated its 21st year. All proceeds from the event went to the North Fork Animal Welfare League. Photos by Dee McMeekan, Dee is for Dogs Photography.

Max owners Elyse & Alan Margolies – Dee is for Dogs Photography