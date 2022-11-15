Photo Galleries

Photos: Opening Party for Ted Hartley’s Show Featuring Ukraine Series at Keyes Art Gallery

Photos by John Sanderson/anniewatt.com
  • Lisa Jackson, Amy Lau, Lee Calicchio, Jason Dodd, Lola de MiguelPhotos by John Sanderson/AnnieWatt.com

  • Guests-at-Ted-Hartley-exhibtion-at-Keyes-Art-GalleryPhotos by John Sanderson/AnnieWatt.com

  • Joshua Young, Debra Aflalo Young, Anthony Ingrao, Jason Isaly, Randy Kemper, Sabina StreeterPhotos by John Sanderson/AnnieWatt.com

  • Julie Keyes, Corinne Ernie, Virva HinnemoPhotos by John Sanderson/AnnieWatt.com

  • ArtworkPhotos by John Sanderson/AnnieWatt.com

  • Photos by John Sanderson/AnnieWatt.com

  • April Gornik, Eric Fischl, Katharina PlathPhotos by John Sanderson/AnnieWatt.com

  • Helen Allen, Victoria Quoss, Jennifer OgdenPhotos by John Sanderson/AnnieWatt.com

  • Nathan Orsman, David Scott, Jayne Michaels, Todd PickardPhotos by John Sanderson/AnnieWatt.com

  • Jason Amis, Ted Hartley, Carrie Rebora Barratt, George NegropontePhotos by John Sanderson/AnnieWatt.com

  • Alan Schachter, E.T. Williams, Lyn Williams, Corinne StraussPhotos by John Sanderson/AnnieWatt.com

  • GuestsPhotos by John Sanderson/AnnieWatt.com

Actor, studio executive and artist Ted Hartley unveiled his newest exhibition, Stories in Color, at Keyes Art Gallery in Sag Harbor on Saturday, October 22.

The show features more than 20 of Hartley’s works, including his Ukraine Series, with proceeds benefiting the Olena Zelenska Foundation, a newly formed charity founded by the First Lady of Ukraine that provides medicine, education, and humanitarian aid. 

The opening celebration included a party where Keyes Art Gallery welcomed more than 50 notable art lovers, industry professionals and media influencers. Among the guests were artists April Gornik and Eric Fischl; art collectors E.T. and Lyn Williams; Corinne Erni, Deputy Director of Curatorial Affairs at the Parrish Art Museum; Carrie Rebora Barratt, interim director of LongHouse Reserve; esteemed designers Amy Lau, David Scott, Anthony Ingrao, Randy Kemper, and Jayne Michaels, among others. 

The celebration culminated with an intimate dinner at The American Hotel restaurant. Throughout the evening, guests were welcomed by Hartley while enjoying the dinner. 

Ted Hartley’s Stories in Color will be running through December 1 at Keyes Art Gallery, 45 Main Street, Sag Harbor. juliekeyesart.com

About the Author

Angela LaGreca

VP, Features and Events, Photo Editor at ‘Dan’s Papers’ [email protected]

