ACCF Pickleball Tournament Returns to Delray Beach Dec. 11

Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) is hosting its second Annual Pickleball Tournament at the Delray Beach Tennis Center in Delray Beach (201 West Atlantic Avenue) on Sunday, December 11. It’s a day of all-ages fun enjoying one of America’s fastest growing sports!

The King of the Court Tournament and Beginners Clinic will include light bites and beverages, music and raffle prizes. Check in begins at 3 p.m.

The event will raise funds to benefit Achievement Centers for Children & Families, a community-based nonprofit that supports hundreds of local children and their families annually by providing access to year-round programs.

“This sport has become increasingly popular not only in Delray but throughout the nation,” said Jessica Hall, Chief Development Officer, ACCF, adding, “We received such a positive response from our first Pickleball tournament and we are excited to bring it back.”

Sponsors include Diadem, Delray Beach Pickleball Club and Bodega Delray.

The entry fee is $75 per registrant to play in the tournament. There will also be a Beginners Clinic available for $75 with Pickleball pro Scott Golden and rising professional Pickleball pros James Ignatowich, of the Ranchers from Major League Pickleball, and Ava Ignatowich (also a tennis pro), who are brother and sister.

Drinks and light bites, which are included in the ticket price, will be provided by Bodega Delray. Spectators can watch for free.

To register to play or to become a sponsor, visit achievementcentersfl.org/pickleball-tournament-2022 or contact [email protected].