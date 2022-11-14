Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

ACCF Pickleball Tournament Returns to Delray Beach Dec. 11

Dan’s Papers Palm Beach
comments
Posted on
Pickleball in Delray Beach
Pickleball in Delray Beach
Achievement Centers for Children & Families

Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) is hosting its second Annual Pickleball Tournament at the Delray Beach Tennis Center in Delray Beach (201 West Atlantic Avenue) on Sunday, December 11. It’s a day of all-ages fun enjoying one of America’s fastest growing sports!

The King of the Court Tournament and Beginners Clinic will include light bites and beverages, music and raffle prizes. Check in begins at 3 p.m.

The event will raise funds to benefit Achievement Centers for Children & Families, a community-based nonprofit that supports hundreds of local children and their families annually by providing access to year-round programs.

Pickleball in Delray Beach
Pickleball in Delray BeachAchievement Centers for Children & Families

“This sport has become increasingly popular not only in Delray but throughout the nation,” said Jessica Hall, Chief Development Officer, ACCF, adding, “We received such a positive response from our first Pickleball tournament and we are excited to bring it back.”

Sponsors include Diadem, Delray Beach Pickleball Club and Bodega Delray.

The entry fee is $75 per registrant to play in the tournament. There will also be a Beginners Clinic available for $75 with Pickleball pro Scott Golden and rising professional Pickleball pros James Ignatowich, of the Ranchers from Major League Pickleball, and Ava Ignatowich (also a tennis pro), who are brother and sister.

Drinks and light bites, which are included in the ticket price, will be provided by Bodega Delray. Spectators can watch for free.

To register to play or to become a sponsor, visit achievementcentersfl.org/pickleball-tournament-2022 or contact [email protected].

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Things to do on the East End

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs on Long Island

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites