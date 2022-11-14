Riverhead Gang Member Gets 27 Years for Murder

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A reputed street gang member from Riverhead was sentenced Monday to 27 years in federal prison for the fatal shooting of a man while trying to kill a rival in 2015.

Jason “Hov” Langhorn, an associate of the Riverhead-based Red Stone Gorilla subset of the Bloods, was also sentenced by U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert to three years of supervised release, after he serves his 27 years, during the court appearance at Central Islip federal court.

“Langhorn has been held accountable for his role in a heartless shooting that claimed the life of an unintended victim,” said Breon Peace, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

Prosecutors said Langhorn and others were trying to kill a rival gang member when they fired 39 shots into a vehicle in which the gunmen thought their intended target was sitting, killing Thomas Lacolla in Riverside on November 17, 2015.

Langhorn pleaded guilty to firearms-related murder in August 2021.