A 35-year-old Riverhead woman has admitted to driving while high on drugs when she crashed her car killing her 4-year-old daughter in Flanders in January.

Amy Wesolowski pleaded guilty Tuesday at Suffolk County court to charges of first-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger — a felony under Leandra’s Law — operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and endangering the welfare of a child.

A charge of driving without a license was dropped.

Police have said Wesolowski was driving with her daughter in a 2005 Toyota Rav 4 that collided with a 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by 29-year-old Sonya Fezza of Water Mill on Flanders Road at 11:40 a.m. on January 13.

The child, Gracelyn Perkowski, died days later, on January 16, at Stony Brook Hospital, where she was taken for treatment following the crash.

First responders had initially resuscitated the unresponsive child at the scene after she was pulled from the wreck by good Samaritans and she was rushed via ambulance to the hospital. Both drivers were taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment and were released later the same day.

Judge Richard Ambro is scheduled to sentence Wesolowski on December 14.