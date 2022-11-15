Holiday Preview 2022: What’s Happening at WHBPAC

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Don’t be fooled by the unlit marquee, the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, aka WHBPAC, is very much open this holiday season.

WHBPAC began its historic marquee restoration project, made possible by a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts, in July. Phase one includes the replacement of the neon, repair of the marquee’s roof and addition of LED elements.

Phase two, scheduled for spring 2023, will include a repaint and final preparations to get it looking its best in time for the venue’s 25th birthday celebration in July.

In the meantime, WHBPAC has a handful of excellent shows scheduled for children and adults.

Coming Saturday, December 3, The Jungle Book KIDS, performed by the Mini Mozarts in the Jungle and Elementary School Theatre Troupe, is a show that takes the classic Disney animated film and adds a youthful twist. On Sunday, December 4, the WHBPAC Fall Music Semester students will showcase what they’ve been working on — featuring performances by UpBeat, private vocal students, Tappy Hour Dancers, Singer-Songwriters Circle and the teens of Rock Band 101.

An annual holiday classic, The Nutcracker will be performed at WHBPAC with four performances and four different casts hailing from the Peconic Ballet Theatre. With a noon matinee and an evening show on Saturday, December 10 and Sunday, December 11, audiences are invited to join Clara and her iconic nutcracker as it transforms into a prince and takes her on a journey into the magical Land of the Sweets.

The holiday programming culminates on Saturday, December 17 with Damien Sneed’s Joy to the World: A Christmas Musical Journey. In it, Sneed treats his audience to a sweet serenade of original arrangements of gospel, jazz and classical favorites.

The acclaimed gospel singer will be joined by talented singers and musicians for a powerful experience that encompasses the spirit of the holiday season.

“I believe the holidays are a time where people focus more on family,” Sneed says. “They focus on others, giving to others and they focus on what matters.”

For tickets and more information, visit whbpac.org.