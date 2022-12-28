Barrett’s Dollhouse Displayed at The Church Maker’s Market

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

As Christmas approached on Saturday and Sunday, December 10–11, The Church in Sag Harbor held their second annual Holiday Maker’s Market and the very special Barrett’s Dollhouse was a standout among the items on display.

Visitors over that weekend came to find a variety of treasures and unique gifts by local makers and artisans selling items such as clothing, jewelry, home goods, foodstuffs, skincare and more, but The Church also became a festive scene brimming with holiday spirit and decorations.

The event also featured painting workshop from Hamptons Community Outreach and their Hamptons Art Camp, yummy food and drink, and, of course, Barrett’s Dollhouse on display for all to marvel at in wonder!

Barrett’s Dollhouse Is Born

Created completely from scratch (structurally) by Keith Green, of the Ciardullo Green team at Sotheby’s International Realty, for his granddaughter Barrett during the pandemic, the house is truly amazing. Green set to work in his basement wood shop in East Hampton, where he lives with his real estate and life partner Ann Ciardullo, reimagining it as a place to build his 1:12 scale (for 6-inch dolls) replica of a beloved family home he renovated in Old Lyme, Connecticut.

Green sold the home more than a decade ago, but his memories remained strong — and it shows in the 12-room structure he’s since built. He sourced materials and miniature furniture from around the world to make the tiny house just right, and he handmade anything he couldn’t find to ensure everything is reproduced in painstakingly accurate, miniature detail.

For example, just one oven took 137 pieces and more than a month to complete as a fully painted object.

“They are real other than they can’t cook,” he told Behind the Hedges of the ovens last November, when Barrett was 3 years old, adding, “It was so much fun to figure it out.”

The house can now bring joy to all who get to see it at events like the Holiday Maker’s Market, and young Barrett has a true heirloom she can one day pass down to her children.