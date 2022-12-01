Things to Do in the Hamptons: December 2–7, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out and about in the Hamptons this week to enjoy all kinds of fun events and activities, art exhibitions, workshops and more, December 2–7, 2022.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

DJ Fridays and Saturdays at Calissa

Friday and Saturday, December 2 and 3, 9 p.m.

Book your table for a delightful meal and rock out to your favorite tunes at Calissa. The restaurant is known for its fine Greek specialties and cocktails.

1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-500-9292, calissahamptons.com

Genesis Gospel Choir at Marders

Saturday, December 3, 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Sing, clap and rejoice in true holiday style with the Genesis Gospel Choir. Marders also features park-like displays of trees and greenery.

marders.com/events/2022/12/3/genesis-gospel-choir

About Last Night at The Stephen Talkhouse

Saturday, December 3, 10 p.m.

Groove on over to one of the East End’s most popular venues, where you’ll enjoy a high-energy band that fuses party rock, pop, dance and hip-hop. Tickets are $10.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Finzi: In Terra Pax & Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols

Sunday, December 4, 4:30–5:30 p.m.

Don’t miss the Choral Society of the Hamptons as they present this holiday concert featuring works by J.S. Bach, Gerald Finzi and Vaughan Williams. Adult seating is $35; students are $10 and preferred seating is available for $75.

2429 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-204-9402, choralsocietyofthehamptons.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

2nd Annual Holiday Stroll on Main Street

Friday, December 2, 5 p.m.

Stroll Main Street and shop participating retailers and restaurants to kickstart your holiday season while supporting the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center.

Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-2350, whbpac.org

East Hampton Village Santa Parade

Saturday, December 3, 11 a.m.

Don’t miss this festive holiday tradition featuring Santa and all his friends on Main Street in the village of East Hampton. While you’re there, check out all of the wares local merchants have to offer.

Main Street, East Hampton. 631-632-6873, easthamptonchamber.com

Seashells of the South Fork

Saturday, December 3, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss your opportunity to learn about the South Fork animals that create seashells or find new ones to live in. Advance registration is required.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Tree Lighting Ceremony at Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons

Saturday, December 3

Sing carols and light the tree at the Greek Orthodox Church in Southampton.

111 St. Andrews Road, Southampton. 631-283-6169, dormitionhamptons.org

Baron’s Cove Tree Lighting Celebration

Saturday, December 3, 6–9 p.m.

Enjoy this sparkling holiday event at Baron’s Cove! You’ll kick off the fun with eggnog, candy cane martinis and frozen hot chocolate at the Lounge, after which Santa himself will pay a visit! At 7:30 p.m., both indoor and outdoor trees will be lit for a glorious display.

31 West Water Street, Sag Harbor. caperesorts.com/barons-cove

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Challah Baking at the Jewish Center of the Hamptons

Friday, December 2, 11 a.m.

Learn the basics of challah bread making along with tips and tricks. The class will be taught by Rebbetzin Stephanie Whitehorn, the creator of Whitehorn Challah.

44 Woods Lane, East Hampton.631-324-9858, jcoh.org

Gingerbread House Challenge

Saturday, December 3, 10:15 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Head on over to the Rogers Memorial Library, where your team of up to five participants will create a jolly little house from graham crackers and royal icing. Houses will be judged in categories like Best Construction, Most Creative and Best Decorated. Hot cocoa and cookies will be served.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com

Holiday Gift Sale

Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Don’t miss handmade gifts by local ceramic artists at the Water Mill Museum Gallery. It’s a great way to find a unique present and support local creative projects!

41 Old Mill Road, Water Mill. hamptonsclayart.org

In-Person Holiday Afternoon Tea

Saturday, December 3, 1–2:30 p.m.

Head on over to the Hampton Bays Public Library, where you’ll celebrate the launch of Margret Johnson’s 13th cookbook, Festive Flavors of Ireland. You’ll also enjoy a traditional tea that includes sandwiches, scones, sweets and a sparkling beverage. The program is free but advanced registration is required.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbays.librarycalendar.com

Pet Photos with Santa

Sunday, December 4, 11 a.m.–3:30 p.m.

Bring your favorite furry friend to the Westhampton Free Library for photo ops with Santa and pet photographer Keith Galluzzo. You can choose from a number of backgrounds. Reservations are required and are available in 15-minute appointments.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.librarymarket.com/event/pet-photos-santa

Annual Senior Holiday Dinner

Sunday, December 4, 12 p.m.

Join the Montauk Lions Club and Montauk Fire Department as they present this special event for seniors that includes a full festive dinner, cocktails, live music and Santa.

12 Flamingo Avenue, Montauk. 631-668-4112, montaukfiredistrict.org

10th Annual Girls’ Night Out

Sunday, December 4, 2–5 p.m.

Support 30 local vendors at this annual shopping event, where all of the money raised will go toward supporting local charities. Light refreshments and beverages will be served.

1367 Brick Kiln Road, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0252, sagharborfd.org

Friends of John Jermain Library Book & Author Cocktail Party

Sunday, December 4, 2:30–4:30 p.m.

Join the John Jermain Library at Tutto II Giorno Restaurant in Sag Harbor for an alcoholic beverage, appetizers and sweets. Additional food and drinks will be available for purchase. The featured speaker is John Avalon, TV Commentator and author of the new book Lincoln and the Fight for Peace.

16 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 917-834-1452, johnjermain.org

East End Libraries Present: Elizabeth Anne Hartman and Michael Horowitz

Wednesday, December 7, 7–8 p.m.

Join author Elizabeth Anne Hartman and photographer Michael Horowitz as they discuss their new book, Divine New York: Inside the Historic Churches and Synagogues of Manhattan. You will take a tour of the interiors of some of the city’s most impressive houses of worship. Register ahead of time and the Zoom ID and password will be emailed to you 15 minutes before the start of the meeting.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

LongHouse Illuminated: See the Garden in a Different Light

Friday and Saturday, December 2 and 3, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Visit the gardens of the LongHouse Reserve after dark to view sparkling sculptures and lights for the holidays. There will also be carol singers, seasonal treats and hot beverages.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org/pages/longhouse-illuminated

12th Annual Friends Bazaar

Saturday, December 3, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Don’t miss this popular event where you can view and purchase the works of talented local artists and craftspeople. Photography, paintings, crafts, jewelry and ceramics also make wonderful gifts!

780 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-604-1462, easthamptonchamber.com

Art for Giving Hamptons

On view through December 24

Don’t miss your chance to give back by viewing and purchasing work at MM Fine Art, where 10% of proceeds from all the sales will go to benefit Heart of the Hamptons. Artists include Rainer Andreesen, Christophe Von Hohenberg, Jennifer Cross and many others.

4 North Main Street, Southampton. 631-259-2274, mmfineart.com

Mel Kendrick: Seeing Things in Things

On view through February 19, 2023

Don’t miss this exhibition of sculpture from Mel Kendrick’s decades-long career at the Parrish Art Museum. He uses materials such as wood, bronze and resin that share his meditations on the relationship between nature and culture.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.