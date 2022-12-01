Things to Do in the Hamptons: December 2–7, 2022

Get out and about in the Hamptons this week to enjoy all kinds of fun events and activities, art exhibitions, workshops and more, December 2–7, 2022.
HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS
DJ Fridays and Saturdays at Calissa
Friday and Saturday, December 2 and 3, 9 p.m.
Book your table for a delightful meal and rock out to your favorite tunes at Calissa. The restaurant is known for its fine Greek specialties and cocktails.
1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-500-9292, calissahamptons.com
Genesis Gospel Choir at Marders
Saturday, December 3, 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m.
Sing, clap and rejoice in true holiday style with the Genesis Gospel Choir. Marders also features park-like displays of trees and greenery.
marders.com/events/2022/12/3/genesis-gospel-choir
About Last Night at The Stephen Talkhouse
Saturday, December 3, 10 p.m.
Groove on over to one of the East End’s most popular venues, where you’ll enjoy a high-energy band that fuses party rock, pop, dance and hip-hop. Tickets are $10.
161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com
Finzi: In Terra Pax & Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols
Sunday, December 4, 4:30–5:30 p.m.
Don’t miss the Choral Society of the Hamptons as they present this holiday concert featuring works by J.S. Bach, Gerald Finzi and Vaughan Williams. Adult seating is $35; students are $10 and preferred seating is available for $75.
2429 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-204-9402, choralsocietyofthehamptons.org
HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
2nd Annual Holiday Stroll on Main Street
Friday, December 2, 5 p.m.
Stroll Main Street and shop participating retailers and restaurants to kickstart your holiday season while supporting the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center.
Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-2350, whbpac.org
East Hampton Village Santa Parade
Saturday, December 3, 11 a.m.
Don’t miss this festive holiday tradition featuring Santa and all his friends on Main Street in the village of East Hampton. While you’re there, check out all of the wares local merchants have to offer.
Main Street, East Hampton. 631-632-6873, easthamptonchamber.com
Seashells of the South Fork
Saturday, December 3, 10 a.m.
Don’t miss your opportunity to learn about the South Fork animals that create seashells or find new ones to live in. Advance registration is required.
377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org
Tree Lighting Ceremony at Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons
Saturday, December 3
Sing carols and light the tree at the Greek Orthodox Church in Southampton.
111 St. Andrews Road, Southampton. 631-283-6169, dormitionhamptons.org
Baron’s Cove Tree Lighting Celebration
Saturday, December 3, 6–9 p.m.
Enjoy this sparkling holiday event at Baron’s Cove! You’ll kick off the fun with eggnog, candy cane martinis and frozen hot chocolate at the Lounge, after which Santa himself will pay a visit! At 7:30 p.m., both indoor and outdoor trees will be lit for a glorious display.
31 West Water Street, Sag Harbor. caperesorts.com/barons-cove
ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS
Challah Baking at the Jewish Center of the Hamptons
Friday, December 2, 11 a.m.
Learn the basics of challah bread making along with tips and tricks. The class will be taught by Rebbetzin Stephanie Whitehorn, the creator of Whitehorn Challah.
44 Woods Lane, East Hampton.631-324-9858, jcoh.org
Gingerbread House Challenge
Saturday, December 3, 10:15 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Head on over to the Rogers Memorial Library, where your team of up to five participants will create a jolly little house from graham crackers and royal icing. Houses will be judged in categories like Best Construction, Most Creative and Best Decorated. Hot cocoa and cookies will be served.
91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com
Holiday Gift Sale
Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
Don’t miss handmade gifts by local ceramic artists at the Water Mill Museum Gallery. It’s a great way to find a unique present and support local creative projects!
41 Old Mill Road, Water Mill. hamptonsclayart.org
In-Person Holiday Afternoon Tea
Saturday, December 3, 1–2:30 p.m.
Head on over to the Hampton Bays Public Library, where you’ll celebrate the launch of Margret Johnson’s 13th cookbook, Festive Flavors of Ireland. You’ll also enjoy a traditional tea that includes sandwiches, scones, sweets and a sparkling beverage. The program is free but advanced registration is required.
52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbays.librarycalendar.com
Pet Photos with Santa
Sunday, December 4, 11 a.m.–3:30 p.m.
Bring your favorite furry friend to the Westhampton Free Library for photo ops with Santa and pet photographer Keith Galluzzo. You can choose from a number of backgrounds. Reservations are required and are available in 15-minute appointments.
7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.librarymarket.com/event/pet-photos-santa
Annual Senior Holiday Dinner
Sunday, December 4, 12 p.m.
Join the Montauk Lions Club and Montauk Fire Department as they present this special event for seniors that includes a full festive dinner, cocktails, live music and Santa.
12 Flamingo Avenue, Montauk. 631-668-4112, montaukfiredistrict.org
10th Annual Girls’ Night Out
Sunday, December 4, 2–5 p.m.
Support 30 local vendors at this annual shopping event, where all of the money raised will go toward supporting local charities. Light refreshments and beverages will be served.
1367 Brick Kiln Road, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0252, sagharborfd.org
Friends of John Jermain Library Book & Author Cocktail Party
Sunday, December 4, 2:30–4:30 p.m.
Join the John Jermain Library at Tutto II Giorno Restaurant in Sag Harbor for an alcoholic beverage, appetizers and sweets. Additional food and drinks will be available for purchase. The featured speaker is John Avalon, TV Commentator and author of the new book Lincoln and the Fight for Peace.
16 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 917-834-1452, johnjermain.org
East End Libraries Present: Elizabeth Anne Hartman and Michael Horowitz
Wednesday, December 7, 7–8 p.m.
Join author Elizabeth Anne Hartman and photographer Michael Horowitz as they discuss their new book, Divine New York: Inside the Historic Churches and Synagogues of Manhattan. You will take a tour of the interiors of some of the city’s most impressive houses of worship. Register ahead of time and the Zoom ID and password will be emailed to you 15 minutes before the start of the meeting.
159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org
HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS
LongHouse Illuminated: See the Garden in a Different Light
Friday and Saturday, December 2 and 3, 4:30 and 6:30 p.m.
Visit the gardens of the LongHouse Reserve after dark to view sparkling sculptures and lights for the holidays. There will also be carol singers, seasonal treats and hot beverages.
133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-329-3568, longhouse.org/pages/longhouse-illuminated
12th Annual Friends Bazaar
Saturday, December 3, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Don’t miss this popular event where you can view and purchase the works of talented local artists and craftspeople. Photography, paintings, crafts, jewelry and ceramics also make wonderful gifts!
780 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-604-1462, easthamptonchamber.com
Art for Giving Hamptons
On view through December 24
Don’t miss your chance to give back by viewing and purchasing work at MM Fine Art, where 10% of proceeds from all the sales will go to benefit Heart of the Hamptons. Artists include Rainer Andreesen, Christophe Von Hohenberg, Jennifer Cross and many others.
4 North Main Street, Southampton. 631-259-2274, mmfineart.com
Mel Kendrick: Seeing Things in Things
On view through February 19, 2023
Don’t miss this exhibition of sculpture from Mel Kendrick’s decades-long career at the Parrish Art Museum. He uses materials such as wood, bronze and resin that share his meditations on the relationship between nature and culture.
279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org
Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.