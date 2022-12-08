Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week: December 9–14, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out and about in the Hamptons this week to enjoy all the fun and exciting events happening, December 9–14, 2022.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Certain Moves at Wolffer Estate

Friday, December 9, 4–7 –p.m.

Book your table ahead of time for Candlelight Friday at Wolffer Estate. The menu includes seasonal pairings, new wine and cider releases and seasonal cocktails. Meanwhile, the Certain Moves trio will be playing your favorite hits from the 1960s through today.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

Sarah Conway Revel Christmas Show at The Stephen Talkhouse

Friday, December 9, 9-10 p.m.

Rock out to the Christmas spirit with Sarah Conway and the Playful Souls, who will be playing your favorite holiday hits in a unique melding of rock, country, blues and gospel styles. There is a $25 cover charge.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Cantabile Youth Chorus

Saturday, December 10, 5–6:15 p.m.

You won’t want to miss this elegant candlelight Christmas concert presented by the Cantabile Youth Chorus of the Hamptons at the beautiful Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons.

111 Saint Andrews Road, Southampton. 631-275-1851, dormitionhamptons.org

Peconic Ballet Theater Presents The Nutcracker

Saturday and Sunday, December 10 and 11

Don’t miss one of the four showings of this holiday classic at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $28.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-2350, whbpac.org

American Holiday in Song

Sunday, December 11, 2–3 p.m.

Enjoy an uplifting concert that includes holiday standards and Caroline Doctorow’s original take on the season. The audience is encouraged to participate!

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbays.librarycalendar.com

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

ECI’s Holiday Maker’s Market

Saturday, December 10, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Get out and about and support local vendors while purchasing unique gifts for your friends and family. Local wares will include blankets, local honey, wreaths, soaps, jewelry and photos with Santa.

82 Lynn Avenue, Hampton Bays. eciny.org

Nature Walk Along The Trails of the Morton Wildlife Refuge

Saturday, December 10, 10:30 a.m.

Take an invigorating hike while exploring this diverse area consisting of forests, fields, ponds, beaches and a lagoon. The habitat supports a variety of wildlife.

2595 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor. 631-537-9735, sofo.org/calendar

Santa Visits the Sag Harbor Fire Department

Saturday, December 10, 2–4 p.m.

Get the whole family out on Main Street in Sag Harbor, where Santa will be available for photo ops. While you’re there, check out local food and shopping options.

1357 Brick Kiln Road, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0252, sagharborfd.org

Holiday Party & Boat Parade

Saturday, December 10, 6 p.m.

Bring along the whole family for a festive holiday boat parade to benefit the Montauk Food Pantry. There will be food, drinks, music and even an appearance by Santa. Prizes will be awarded to the best-decorated boats.

541 East Lake Drive, montauk.inletseafood.com/events

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Hayground–Home for the Holidays Bazaar

Saturday, December 10, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss this beloved tradition at Hayground School, where you’ll get a chance to mingle as well as sample the wares of local artisans and craftspeople.

151 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-537-7068, hayground.org

Holiday Maker’s Market at The Church

Saturday, December 10, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Find unique handmade gifts at the Maker’s Market, including food, clothing, jewelry and home goods. While you’re there, enjoy family-friendly activities that include a painting workshop, refreshments and drinks. The cost is $5 for the day but children ages twelve and under can attend for free.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Origami Ornaments with Saryna

Saturday, December 10, 12–1 p.m.

If you love origami, you shouldn’t miss this special adult event at the Westhampton Free Library where you’ll make at least three ornaments. It’s $3 per person.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.librarymarket.com

Readers Theater: A Christmas Carol

Sunday, December 11, 2–3 p.m.

Join Laura Jasper at the East Hampton Library for this dramatic retelling of Charles Dicken’s A Christmas Carol. There will be interludes when the audience can join in and even sing Christmas carols to get into the holiday spirit.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Film Lecture: Spaghetti Westerns

Monday, December 12, 6–7:30 p.m.

Many of the Westerns created from the late 1960s to the early 1970s were directed and produced by Italians, including the influential Sergio Leone. You will discuss history and style, as well as watch some great clips, with other Western buffs at the Rogers Memorial Library.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com

Fauna Wine Dinner: An Exploration of West Coast Wines

Wednesday, December 14, 6:30–9 p.m.

Enjoy five delightful courses paired with a fine selection of West Coast wines at Fauna. The cost is $120 per person with a $40 deposit due at the time of reservation.

6 Parlato Drive, Westhampton Beach. faunawhb.com

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

By Hand Artisan’s Holiday Gift Show

Saturday and Sunday, December 10 and 11, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Don’t miss your opportunity to view and purchase fused glass, original jewelry, mosaics and more at Ashawagh Hall in East Hampton. Admission is free.

780 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton. facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064147684594

A Celebration of Trees

On view through December 18

Don’t miss one of the final weeks to explore this mixed-media exploration that raises awareness about trees and forests. The gallery is open Friday-Sunday from 12–5 p.m.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

All In at The White Room Gallery

On view through January 1

Enjoy this colorful exhibition celebrating those artists who share the vision of the White Room Gallery, making 2022 a wonderful year of art and memories.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Kahlo: An Expanded Body

On view through April 2

Don’t miss this fascinating exploration of the life of Frida Kahlo, who used the body as source material for her work. The exhibition features more than 100 objects from her life, including letters, photographs and documents.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.