Let’s face it, as much fun as the holidays are, deciding what bottles to bring to events and what bottles to gift can be stressful. You want to bring that special bottle that everyone at the party wants to open, and that the host or hostess wants to keep for themselves.

To fit that particular bill there are few, if any, that are more universally enjoyed, and recognized, than Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon.

Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon 3 Ways

The classic Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon, for those who are unfamiliar, has notes of cherry, blackberry, hazelnut, cinnamon, vanilla, and toasted oak. It’s rich, it’s smooth, and it has a lovely velvety mouth feel. This wine pairs well with red meats, hearty Italian foods, and dark chocolate. And, of course, it drinks stunningly well on its own.

It is a very economical $16.99, and, if that wasn’t enough, the company has a strong objective to give back to so many worthy causes including our troops and first responders. Look here for some of the current organizations they are helping support: joshcellars.com/about-josh/giving-back

If you want to gift a bottle to a Josh lover, but want to get something a little different and more impressive looking, you can try the Josh Cellars Reserve North Coast Cabernet Sauvignon. It is a striking bottle, heavy, and black, with a deep punt, and gold lettering. This wine is a bit more fruit forward than the classic Josh and also a bit brighter. It’s still a bargain at only $21.99.

Another bottle you may want to get for firefighter friends and family is the Josh Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon from Lodi. The label on this bottle depicts firefighters fighting a wildfire and is a proud supporter of the National Volunteer Fire Council. This wine is a big red with notes of coffee, earth, oak, dark berries, brambly fruit, and bittersweet chocolate. It’s a great go-to for barbequed meats and blackened steaks. This bottle is another steal at only $21.99.

With three great choices from Josh, holiday shoppers should be able to keep most every cabernet fan happy without breaking the bank.