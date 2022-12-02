Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out and about on the East End to find family fun and enriching activities with your kids at our top five events this weekend, December 3–4, 2022, plus some reliable go-to venues.

Top 5 Kids Events to Check Out This Week

Strength & Ability Club for Kids, Ages 6-10 Years

Saturday, December 3, 10:45 a.m.

Kiddos can enjoy fun drills, activities and games that promote mental and physical health at the Community Learning Center at Most Holy Trinity. A single session is $22 and early registration is required.

44 Meadow Way, East Hampton. 631-655-4586, projectmost.org/workshops-events

Gingerbread Workshop at Gurney’s Montauk

Saturday, December 3, 11 a.m.

You don’t have to be staying overnight at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa to head on over for a festive afternoon of crafting your gingerbread house made from freshly baked cookies in a nut-free kitchen. You’ll also enjoy complimentary hot cocoa, cider and coffee. Gluten-free options are available. Be sure to sign up ahead of time!

290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com/montauk

Our Fabulous Variety Show Presents “Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic”

Saturday, December 3, 2–3:30 p.m.

Enjoy this clever retelling of a certain wizard school from the perspective of the “Puffs.” Tickets are between $10 and $25 for students and $15–$35 for adults.

75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. 631-507-4603, ourfabulousvarietyshow.org

Santa Brunch at the Long Island Aquarium

Sunday, December 4, 10 a.m., noon or 2 p.m.

Enjoy a delicious brunch and plenty of photo ops with Santa at the Long Island Aquarium. Admission to the aquarium is included in the ticket price, so don’t forget to visit all of your favorite swimmy creatures while you’re there! Hotel packages are also available.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com/santa-brunch-december-4

Holiday Farm Tours with Mrs. Claus

Sunday, December 4, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Your little ones won’t want to miss this special tour where they’ll meet equine reindeer and other farm animals. They’ll also enjoy a lovely storytime in the barn with Mrs. Claus and plenty of photo opportunities. The cost is $30 per person but little jinglers under age 2 are free. Be sure to sign up ahead of time.

2746 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

The All-Star

Your kiddos won’t want to miss Hyperbowling, a mix of electronics, lights and sensors at the All-Star. There are also plenty of burgers, salads and pizza pies when they are ready for a break.

96 Main Road, Riverhead. 631-998-4232, theallstargrill.com

Buckskill Winter Club

Get your little skaters out and about at Buckskill, where they can enjoy public ice-skating, lessons, hockey and teen nights. Tickets are available by the session or in packets of five or 10 sessions for adults or children. Rent your skates or bring along your favorite pair.

178 Buckskill Road, East Hampton. 631-324-2243, buckskillwinterclub.com

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills and creating your own farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. Mini-golf is free with admission!

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Eckart’s Luncheonette

If your kids are hungry after an invigorating day of exploring the East End, take them over to Eckart’s Luncheonette, where breakfast and lunch are served all day. They can top off their meal with old-fashioned favorites like milkshakes, floats and egg creams.

162 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-9491, facebook.com/eckartsluncheonette

Holiday Lights Display

Through December 31, 5 p.m.

Take your kiddos to an exciting holiday experience in Riverhead, where they’ll enjoy special light displays set to music on your radio. Tickets are $25 per carload and season passes are available.

2549 Splish Splash Drive, Calverton. 631-210-6711, holidaylightshow.com

Love Lane Sweet Shoppe

If your little one has a sweet tooth, take them over to this local treasure in the popular shopping neighborhood of Love Lane in Mattituck. Godiva chocolates, candy-covered pretzels and customized gifts are all part of the fun.

125 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-2276, lovelanesweets.com

Montauk Lighthouse

If you’re busy exploring the East End with your little ones, why not check out the view from the Montauk Lighthouse? Enjoy the 360° perspectives of the Long Island Sound and the Atlantic Ocean and stop by the gift shop on the way home.

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2544, montaukhistoricalsociety.org/montauk-point-lighthouse

Safari Adventure

Your little bouncer can enjoy inflatables, video games, a calming spa and skill games all in a sensory-friendly setting. You can purchase tickets ahead of time for open play.

1075 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4386, thesafariadventure.com

Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm

Celebrate the magic of the season with your kiddos at Shamrock, where they can pick out their tree as well as enjoy activities like Charlie Brown Land, train rides and photos with Santa. Parents will appreciate the gift shop and snack shed.

20685 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4619, shamrockchristmastreefarm.com

Sportime Amagansett

If your youngsters like to get moving, take them over to Sportime, where an indoor ice rink, inline skating, basketball court and indoor swimming pool are all part of the active fun.

385 Abrahams Park, East Hampton. 631-267-3460, sportimeny.com/amagansett-multi-sport

