Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Daniel Skinner, an East End chef who previously owned Madison Market in Sag Harbor, died peacefully after a year-long illness on November 24. He was 75.

Born on February 17, 1947 in Bristol, Connecticut, the son of the late Lillian (née Brodeur) and Harold Skinner, he attended St. Anthony’s High School in Bristol and Southampton College, where he received a bachelor’s degree in geology. He loved the East End and settled in Sag Harbor after graduation.

Skinner discovered his passion for the culinary arts at Baron’s Cove in the early 1970s. He continued to pursue his newfound love at many restaurants in the Hamptons over the coming decades. With the purchase of the Madison Market, Skinner and his wife established their own place within the village.

He settled in Sag Harbor for the rest of his life and was very committed to his family and his community.

Skinner believed in a life of service, leading the scouts of Troop #455 and joining the volunteer Fire Department, for which he served proudly for 42 years. He applied his passion for cooking on the House Committee. He was also the secretary for Otter Hose and the Fire Department Benevolent Committee.

Skinner loved camping, hiking, travel, cars, music, history and especially sailing with his Breakwater friends on White Lightning. He instilled a lifelong love of sailing and more in his children, who proudly carry on these passions today.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah (née Herz), married 46 years, and his children, Sean, Ryan and Lorelei Tocci. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Parker Louise and Grayson Daniel, their dad, Cord Tocci, loving brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and wonderful nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends were cordially invited to calling hours at Yardleys Funeral Home in Sag Harbor on December 27. His family said his burial would be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation.