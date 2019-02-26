Right at Home: Lobster Pot Pie Recipe from Baron’s Cove

Executive Chef Jay Lippin of Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor offers his take on the Lobster Pot Pie. He says, “Why use chicken when you can use the pure white meat of lobster and regional fare? Lobster is so Native American—so early settlers—and definitely a New England delicacy. Accent it with some bacon and morels, and the taste is sublime.”

Baron’s Cove Lobster Pot Pie

5 1/2 ounces lobster meat per portion

Pot Pie Top (cut puff pastry big enough to cover the top of your serving dish)

12 fluid ounces pot pie mix

For the Pot Pie Mix:

1/2 cup applewood–smoked bacon, chopped

1 cup dried morels, re-hydrated, cut, strain the liquid and reserve

3 fluid ounces white wine

16 fluid ounces heavy cream

3 fluid ounces clam juice

5 Russian fingerling potatoes, diced

1 cup carrots, diced

1/2 cup fennel, diced

1 cup leeks, washed and diced

1/2 cup Spanish onion, diced

1 cup celery, diced

3 tablespoons cornstarch and 4 fluid ounces water mixed

1 cup peas

1/3 cup Italian parsley, chopped

1/4 cup chives, chopped

1/4 cup lovage (stems included), chopped

To Prepare:

1. Over a medium flame, render the fat from the bacon.

2. Add the leek, onions, celery and fennel; cook until translucent.

3. Add the clam juice and the white wine and bring to a boil. Then turn down to a simmer.

4. Add the potatoes, mushrooms, mushroom liquid and heavy cream.

5. Simmer for 30 minutes; add the cornstarch slurry and simmer for 15 minutes, until thickened.

6. Remove from the stove and add the peas, parsley, chives, and lovage, and season with salt and pepper.

To Serve:

1. Take 12 fluid ounces of the pot pie mixture and add 5 1/2 ounces of cooked lobster meat to it (if you add the lobster meat when you are cooking the mixture it will become overcooked).

2. Once everything is heated through, place the mixture into a crock. Frozen puff pastry works well for baking at home. Bake puff pastry according to directions and place on top of the hot lobster mixture.

Try this dish prepared by its creator at Baron’s Cove, 31 West Water Street, Sag Harbor. 844-227-6672, baronscove.com