Parrish Art Museum Executive Director Monica Ramirez-Montagut announced Monday, December 19 thatMartha Stotzky will join the Parrish as Deputy Director of Arts Education.

Formerly the education director at Project MOST in East Hampton, Stotzky brings extensive experience developing and leading art education programs for diverse student populations in New York, and primarily on the East End. She began her career in museum education at the Parrish, establishing a variety of programs and partnerships that have endured for decades.

“Martha’s collaborative and interdisciplinary approach to art education will be a great asset to the museum and its future,” said Ramirez-Montagut. “I look forward to her tenure at the Parrish, where she will be charged with continuing the depth of our programs and expanding their breadth and impact on the many communities we serve.”

For the past 13 years with Project MOST — an after school and summer educational program for East Hampton families who want t enrich their children’s lives — Stotzky directed and implemented an expansive education strategy. For nearly a decade prior to that, she was Art Historian and Cultural History Teacher at the Ross School in East Hampton.

A graduate of New York University with a degree in Art History, Stotzky is also a working artist who describes herself as “interested in providing students with authentic learning experiences that promote passion, intrinsic motivation and personal growth.”