Shop, Stay & Experience Montauk with 2022 Holiday Specials

Montauk is celebrating the 2022 Holiday season is style with special discounts, awesome experiences and delicious dining between now and Christmas. Keep reading to see how you can enjoy all The End has to offer after summer is over, it might surprise you!

Montauk: Where to Stay

Take a weekend or longer in Montauk this winter — it’s a great time of year to visit.

Daunt’s Albatross Motel

Nestled perfectly in between the beach and downtown Montauk, this newly renovated family-run (four generations!) motel provides family-friendly lodging less than 100 feet from the ocean. Enjoy beach-meets-chic aesthetic with outdoor fireplaces offering s’mores in the evening, an outdoor salt-water pool, free bike rentals and more in the heart of Montauk.

Valid through May 15 (excluding holiday weekends), stay 2 nights, get one free. Stay 3 nights, get 25% off. Stay 4 nights, get 33% off.

Located at 44 S Elmwood Avenue, Montauk. Promos can be booked by calling 631-668-2729 or connect via their website at dauntsalbatross.com.

Hartman’s Briney Breezes Resort

Just footsteps from the beach, the rooms at Briney Breezes present lovely ocean views from each balcony. The outdoor heated pool, public BBQs and picnic areas make a wonderful place to gather with friends and family. On every gift card purchased over $400, an additional $100 will be added to the value of the card!

Located at 693 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. Visit brineybreezes.com or call 631-668-2290.

Shop & Dine in Montauk

Great holiday deals from local stores and businesses.

Hampton Coffee Company

This season, the Hampton Coffee Company (HCC) is offering a variety of festive options. The annual 12 Days of HCC Giveaway is back and fans can enter to win on the @hamptoncoffee Instagram beginning December 10. Prizes will range in value from $25–$250.

The “Holiday Cheer is Here” menu includes a brand-new orange raspberry scone, gingerbread guys, made by local South Fork Bakery, peppermint mocha lattes, eggnog lattes, and the brand-new holiday cookie shaken espresso! Guests will also be able to shop for festive (and locally-made) merchandise like the exclusive Hampton Holiday Blend candle made by Hamptons Handpoured and hand-decorated campfire mugs made by Simply Made Greetings.

Blade + Salt

Serving pizza and artisanal foods that stimulate the senses and foster community, Blade + Salt will be open throughout the holiday season featuring holiday-themed foods and small food gifts imported from Italy. 54 S. Erie Avenue, Montauk, 631-668-1601, bladeandsalt.com

Poppy Heart

While they look for a new brick-and-mortar spot on The End, enjoy a 20% off Holiday discount when shopping for unique gifts for kids and adults at poppyheart.com. Simply enter the coupon PoppyHeartHoliday2022 at checkout or use the link below. The holiday coupon expires on December 31.

The Shipwreck

Montauk’s first full-service jewelry store featuring pieces inspired by the sea is giving customers 15% off through December 10 when they will be hosting a Makers Market inside the shop with locally made products and vendors. There will be food truck on hand for nibbles and libations to sip. Stick around for a viewing of the First Annual Montauk Lighted Boat Parade (sponsored by Inlet Seafood).

Open Wednesday–Monday, closed Tuesday and Wednesday. 478 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-238-5331, shipwreckmontauk.com

Amagansett Sea Salt

Get 10% off online orders on the Amagansett Sea Salt website through December 15 using code “saltyholidays.” This discount excludes salt certificates, subscription boxes, and finishing salt club membership, and it cannot be combined with other discounts. amagansettseasalt.com

NIBI MTK

NIBI MTK has been running a holiday sale since November 15. Get 20– 30% off all sweaters. Cold weather accessories are also 20% off, denim is 30–50% off and you’ll find additional sales throughout the store. Locals always receive 15% off holiday gifts! New PJ sets are in stock for 25% off, and 50% off last season’s PJs. The store also has a summer sales destination room with all designs 50–70% off for your holiday getaway! 88 S. Euclid Avenue, Montauk, 631-483-5139, nibimtk.com

Experience Montauk

Save on some of Montauk’s iconic experiences and spend a fun filled day at the East End.

Montauk Lighthouse

Stop by this iconic landmark and historical spot during the holidays to see it lit up like a giant Christmas ornament. The lighthouse itself is closed for the season, but the grounds and gift shop will be open this Saturday and Sunday, December 10–11 from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. After that, you’ll have to wait for warmer weather in 2023! montaukhistoricalsociety.org/montauk-point-lighthouse

The Montauk Anglers Club

For the fisherman in your life this holiday season, The Montauk Anglers Club is offering various holiday specials through the end of business on Friday, December 23. Get 20% off on all apparel including boots and rain gear, 15% off on coolers, 15% off on all tackle (excluding fishing reels), 30% off on frozen bait. Visit montaukanglersclub.com.

Viking Fleet

Get 25% off all Viking Fleet gift certificates valued at $100 or more, and receive 10% off purchases, through December 31. Viking Fleet gift certificates never expire and can be redeemed toward an open boat fishing trip, ferry trip, whale watch trip or fun excursion. Gift cards purchased during this promotional period are not valid on ANY trips aboard the Viking Fivestar or ANY private charters. They cannot be redeemed until January 1, 2023.

You can purchase gift cards over the telephone by calling 631-668-5700 or at vikingfleet.com

Body Tech Fitness

Winter Special through March 19, 2023: $249 at 240 Edgemere Street in Montauk! Email [email protected], or call 631-238-5311, bodytechclub.com