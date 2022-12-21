North Fork New Year’s Eve Events & Dinners to Ring in 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The year 2022 is coming to a close, and that means it’s about time to decide on your New Year’s Eve plans. If you’ll be partying on the North Fork or Shelter Island on Saturday, December 31, check out these holiday happenings at local bars and restaurants.

New Year’s Eve on the North Fork

With dinner seatings from 5–7 p.m. for $100 and 8–9:30 p.m. for $168, dance-worthy music by Lovett Entertainment and a Champagne toast at midnight, the Southold Social New Year’s Eve party is shaping up to be an exciting welcoming to 2023. Prix fixe options include grilled salmon, Barolo braised short ribs and Crescent Farm duck confit. 56125 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-8888, southoldsocial.com

Southold’s new Little Fish is hosting dinner service every night at 5 p.m., December 26–31, and they’re capping off their “holiday break” week with a celebratory New Year’s Even dinner served with a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight, a late-night bar and live music. 50 North Sea Drive, Southold. 631-765-8756, littlefishnofo.com

One of the more affordable New Year’s Eve dining options out there is aMano in Mattituck. At $70, the menu includes an antipasti, secondi and dolci, with options including lobster bisque, burrata salad, crab-stuffed salmon, potato-crusted cod, steak frites, chicken scarpa and flourless chocolate cake. 13550 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4800, amanorestaurant.com

A five-course New Year’s Eve prix fixe awaits diners at The Halyard at Sound View — options including venison terrine, butter-poached cod, wet aged beef striploin and stuffed lobster tail. Seatings are $85 from 5–6 p.m. and $95 from 8–9 p.m. A wine pairing option is available for an additional $65. A la carte pricing is also available for prix fixe menu items. Completing the night is live music by Foster Europe Band. 58775 Route 48 Greenport. 631-477-0666, thehalyardgreenport.com

Not much of a night owl? Ring in the new year at the Long Island Aquarium Fishes & Wishes New Year’s Eve Party this Saturday, 6:30–11 p.m. Bring the whole family for the ice cream bar, crafts, DJ and mock midnight toast. Tickets are $135 for adults and teens, $80 for kids 3–12, and $10 for tykes younger than that. 431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Relive the disco days of Studio 54 with That ’70s Band at The Suffolk in Riverhead. Dance your way into 2023 with the music of Earth, Wind & Fire, the Commodores, Donna Summer, KC and the Sunshine Band, Chic and the Bee Gees. The $125 ticket nets ticketholders one-night only menu offerings, specialty cocktails, hats and noisemakers, access to the dance floor, a livestream of the Times Square Ball Drop and a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight. Doors open at 9 p.m. 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

East Wind Long Island in Wading River has two unique ways to celebrate the coming of the new year. From 5–9 p.m., Desmond’s is hosting a three-course prix fixe dinner for the whole family. Priced at $65, the prix fixe includes options of pistachio-crusted rack of lamb, crispy fried whole snapper, crispy half chicken, spinach stuffed flounder roulade, burrata mezzaluna ravioli and ramen bowl pulled pork. Adults 21 and over without kids may prefer the New Year’s Eve Gala in the Grand Ballroom at 8 p.m. For $150, tickets include five-hour premium bar service, passed hors d’oeuvres, hot and cold buffet, livestream of Time Square, party hats, noisemakers, a DJ and a Champagne toast at midnight. 5720 Route 25A, Wading River. 631-846-2335, eastwindlongisland.com

If you’re looking for an interesting way to start the new year, consider welcoming 2023 from the magical Shelter Island. The Tavern at The Chequit will be offering a five-course dinner for $125, with seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. After dinner, prepare to party until the clock strikes midnight. Reserve your spot before it’s too late. 23 Grand Avenue, Shelter Island Heights. 631-749-0018, thechequithotel.com