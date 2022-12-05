Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Learn to make Loaves & Fishes Foodstore’s December ice cream flavor, Peppermint Stracciatella, with this helpful recipe from the Goodale Farm edition of the handsomely collected Loaves & Fishes Farm Series of cookbooks.

Ingredients

Makes about 2 quarts

4 cups heavy cream

2 cups whole milk

1 ½ cups granulated sugar

14 leaves fresh mint

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¾ cup egg yolks (about 10 large eggs), beaten

1 teaspoon peppermint extract

½ cup semisweet chocolate chips

Instructions

Bring cream, milk, sugar, fresh mint, and salt to a simmer in a medium pot over medium-high heat.

Turn off heat and let steep for 30 minutes.

Warm mixture again to 140° F.

Temper egg yolks by very slowly ladling some of the warm cream into the egg yolks, whisking constantly.

Pour tempered egg yolks into the pot.

Stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, cook mixture over medium-low heat until it coats the back of the spoon.

Strain through a fine mesh sieve into a heatproof container and add peppermint extract.

Chill for an hour, or until mixture is cool to the touch.

Churn ice cream according to the manufacturer’s instructions for your ice cream maker.

Melt the chocolate chips.

Once ice cream is soft-serve texture, with the machine still running, drizzle in melted chocolate.

Store in airtight container and freeze.

This recipe comes courtesy Loaves & Fishes Foodstore. Their menu for the week leading up to Christmas features delectable traditional treats like roast goose, lamb chops, and buche de noel, can be found now on their website, loavesandfishes.us.

Customers can place an order from it by either calling the store at 631-537-0555, sending and email via the website, or by stopping by in person.