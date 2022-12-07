Photo Galleries

Photos: Wölffer Estate 2022 Lighting of the Vines

Photos by Lisa Tamburini
  • Antonella BertelloLisa Tamburini

  • The Vines are lit at Wolffer!Lisa Tamburini

  • Tanya Willock, Temidra WillockLisa Tamburini

  • Susan Lazarus and artist Dan RizzieLisa Tamburini

  • Stephanie Michell, Linda Donovan, Leigh RamseyLisa Tamburini

  • SantaLisa Tamburini

  • Santa and friendsLisa Tamburini

  • Rob Conklin, Colleen SheerinsLisa Tamburini

  • Mitti Abbadessa, Michael Wooton, Dr. John Brennan, Christine Brennan, Carmel DarienzoLisa Tamburini

  • Misty Marris, Brent Stoothoff, Jonathan Orlando, Ashleigh OrlandoLisa Tamburini

  • Michael and Anne GombergLisa Tamburini

  • Linda Francke and BCCRC Director Bonnie CannonLisa Tamburini

  • Artist Kimberly GoffLisa Tamburini

  • Kevin McEneaney, Deb McEneaneyLisa Tamburini

  • Joey Wolffer, Sivia Loria, Deborah McEneaneyLisa Tamburini

  • Joey Wolffer and Max RohnLisa Tamburini

  • Joey Wolffer and BCCRC Director Bonnie CannonLisa Tamburini

  • Donna Albano, Jayson Blau, John KerraneLisa Tamburini

  • Declan Irvine, David Sandrew, Peter ZaphirisLisa Tamburini

  • Dan Rizzie, Mary Jane Marcasiano, Ralph GibsonLisa Tamburini

  • Artist Dan Rizzie, Jeremy FitzgeraldLisa Tamburini

  • Christine Wasserstein and Dan RattinerLisa Tamburini

  • Christiane Arbesu and SantaLisa Tamburini

  • Carl Benincasa, Jeff Sander, Mala SanderLisa Tamburini

  • Beth O'Donnell, Bernt WillockLisa Tamburini

  • Becky Zettwoch, Jason Whitt, Spencer Whitt, Heather WhittLisa Tamburini

Wölffer Estate winery and vineyard held its 13th annual Lighting of the Vines, benefitting the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center, aka The Center, at their Sagaponack tasting room on Friday, December 2.

This beloved holiday event provided guests and awe-inspiring lighting display across the vineyard’s rows of vines as those assembled enjoyed live holiday music, passed hors d’oeuvres, Wölffer wines and more!

The evening included a silent auction of holiday wreaths created by local artists, designers and businesses. Proceeds of the wreath auction benefited The Center, a Bridgehampton community organization serving East End children and families in need with education, a food pantry and more.

Check out Lisa Tamburini’s photos from the magical and festive night!

