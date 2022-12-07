Photos: Wölffer Estate 2022 Lighting of the Vines

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Wölffer Estate winery and vineyard held its 13th annual Lighting of the Vines, benefitting the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center, aka The Center, at their Sagaponack tasting room on Friday, December 2.

This beloved holiday event provided guests and awe-inspiring lighting display across the vineyard’s rows of vines as those assembled enjoyed live holiday music, passed hors d’oeuvres, Wölffer wines and more!

The evening included a silent auction of holiday wreaths created by local artists, designers and businesses. Proceeds of the wreath auction benefited The Center, a Bridgehampton community organization serving East End children and families in need with education, a food pantry and more.

Check out Lisa Tamburini’s photos from the magical and festive night!