Podcast: Dan Talks with Jon Gruen, East End Real Estate Developer, Saunders Broker

Jon Gruen, Saunders broker
Jon Gruen
Adriel Reboh/PMC, © Patrick McMullan

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Meet Jon Gruen

Episode 111: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Jon Gruen, East End real estate developer and Saunders broker. He has owned homes, business and commercial real estate on the East End since the 1970s. He was the founder of Gruen Optika, a chain of luxury eyewear stores, and sold his business in 2001 to work full-time as a successful East End real estate broker.

Here, Gruen speaks about coming to the Hamptons in 1965, his parents’ escape from Nazi Germany and move to Bolivia in 1939, old Sag Harbor and his years in business, first with eyewear and then real estate.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Jon Gruen, East End real estate developer and Saunders broker – Episode 111

