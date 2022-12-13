Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Hamptons Doc Fest named Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb as the winner of its 2022 Brown Harris Stevens Audience Award for Best Documentary Feature.

Jacqui Lofaro, founder and executive director of Hamptons Doc Fest — which just celebrated its 15th year with 25 screenings over six days at the Sag Harbor Cinema and Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor — announced that the winner, noting that it played on December 4 to a sold-out house at Sag Harbor Cinema.

Turn Every Page

Directed by Robert Gottlieb’s daughter Lizzie Gottlieb, the nearly 2-hour film explores the remarkable and contentious 50-year relationship between the two literary legends — 86-year-old writer Robert Caro, who has a house in East Hampton, and his longtime editor Robert Gottlieb, 91.

The remarkable movie chronicles the duo as they worked to publish Caro’s earlier Pulitzer Prize-winning biography The Power Broker about master builder Robert Moses, along with the five volumes of Caro’s masterpiece The Years of Lyndon Johnson — the fifth volume of which is yet to be completed.

The “Turn Every Page” title refers to Caro’s exhaustive method of research, according to Lofaro and Hamptons Doc Fest.

This fascinating documentary, five years in the making, is coming to theaters on December 30, Caro and director Gottlieb revealed in the post-film Q&A hosted by Sag Harbor Cinema’s artistic director Giulia D’Agnolo Vallan on December 4.

Encouraging Words

“Congratulations to director Lizzie Gottlieb, to producers Joanne Nerenberg and Jen Small for their film Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb, on winning the Brown Harris Stevens Audience Award. We couldn’t be happier,” Lofaro added.

“And now at festival’s end, I’d like to add that we were thrilled with the audience feedback to our 15th anniversary festival. There were raves for the choice of films, the variety in the programming, the fabulous Q&As with so many of the filmmakers present, the receptions and even the warm weather,” she continued. “When all these boxes are checked, we know we’ve had success.”

Executive Managing Director of Brown Harris Stevens of the Hamptons Robert Nelson congratulated the winners and pointed out that his company was “thrilled to continue our longstanding support of the arts in our local communities.”

Additional Winners

Various other awards were presented throughout the six-day festival, as announced before the start and detailed here.

On December 2 at Sag Harbor Cinema, Lofaro presented a National Geographic Documentary Films Tribute Award to Chris Albert, its Executive Vice President of Global Communications. Two of its films were screened this year — The Territory and The Flagmakers.

Sam Pollard received the Hamptons Doc Fest 2022 Pennebaker Career Achievement Award at the December 3 Gala at Bay Street Theater from filmmakers Chris Hegedus, who was Pennebaker’s partner, and Lana Jokel, who sponsors the annual award.

Hamptons Doc Fest artistic director Karen Arikian presented the 2022 Filmmaker Impact Award to Ondi Timoner, director of Last Flight Home, on December 3 at Sag Harbor Cinema.

Soren Sorensen, director of Omar Sosa’s 88 Well-Tuned Drums received the Hamptons Doc Fest’s 2022 Art & Inspiration Award on December 5 at Bay Street Theater.

Julia Mintz, director of Four Winters about the Jewish resistance in WWII, received the Hamptons Doc Fest 2022 Human Rights Award from Lofaro on December 6 at Bay Street Theater. The film also just received word that it qualified for Academy Awards consideration.

Learn more about Hamptons Doc Fest at hamptonsdocfest.com.