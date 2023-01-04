2018 Brut Rosé from Priest Ranch Wines Is a Stunner in Pink

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

It’s that time of year again. Pop the bottles, get the confetti and your resolution lists ready, and que up Auld Lang Syne. But what bottle should you pop open?

That depends on a lot of things. One, your budget. Two, those who will be enjoying it with you. And three, of course, is taste.

2018 Brut Rosé from Priest Ranch Wines

If $60 fits into your budget, you may want to consider the 2018 Brut Rosé from Priest Ranch Wines. This is an extremely dry blush sparkling wine from Napa Valley California.

The tasting notes describing the color in the glass as salmon do not do it justice. It is a stunning pink and really just a shade more vibrant than salmon, almost a jewel tone.

There is strawberry fruit on the nose, but what’s truly striking is how exceptionally clean the nose is, due to being aged 24 months in stainless steel. Depending on one’s palate, this intentional absence of oak can be celebrated by its exceptionally pristine flavor. There is more strawberry on the nose than on the palate.

The flavor on the palate is predominantly lemon and apricot with very light, clean notes of shortbread. Again, the finish is extremely dry with good acidity. The wine is crafted in the traditional méthode Champenoise where the second fermentation occurs in the bottle.

This wine will pair beautifully with your appetizers and seafood.

If you prefer to save a bit of money and are looking for something a bit less dry, you might want to consider the array of wines from Piper Sonoma, retailing in the $20 range.

A quick budget tip, without sacrificing quality: To space out the expense while still pouring some wonderful wines, have a bottle of 2018 Brut Rosé from Priest Ranch Wines on hand to greet guests at your 2023 parties, and also have a few bottles of Piper Sonoma wines to drink throughout the evening.