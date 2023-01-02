Cocktail Recipe: Origen Vodka Persimmon-ious

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Looking for a delicious, easy-to-make cocktail to concoct at home to wind down from the holidays? Consider Origen Vodka’s Persimmon-ious!

Origen Vodka Persimmon-ious

The color alone makes it memorable, but the velvety and delicate flavor with subtle cherry fruit notes propels it to unforgettable. Drink it neat, sip it over ice or stir it into your favorite cocktail.

Ingredients for one drink:

2 oz Origen

1 oz St. Germain Elderflower

1 oz lemon juice

1 oz lemon syrup

1/2 persimmon, diced

Champagne for topping

Fresh mint for garnish

Recommended Glassware:

Champagne flute or large coupe.

Directions:

1. In the bottom of a cocktail shaker, place syrup and persimmon, and muddle well.

2. Add the remaining ingredients and ice, and shake vigorously.

3. Strain into two Champagne flutes, top with Champagne and garnish with fresh mint.

Enjoy!