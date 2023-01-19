Mr. Brainwash Makes His Dan’s Papers’ Cover Art Debut

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The most recent cover of Dan’s Papers features the 2018 artwork “Smile” by storied French-born artist Thierry Guetta, aka Mr. Brainwash, from the collection of DTR Modern Galleries.

Mr. Brainwash was effectively thrust onto the world stage with the 2010 Oscar-nominated documentary Exit Through the Gift Shop, created by the mysterious Banksy using footage by Guetta.

The film follows Guetta as he transitions from filming the bold street art displays of Banksy and Shepard Fairey to launching a successful art career in his own right through large-scale public projects throughout Los Angeles.

His wide array of artistic endeavors has seen him curate gallery art shows, open the Mr. Brainwash Museum, publish the Franchise of the Mind book, design album covers for Madonna and KYGO, lend his artwork to television series such as Billions and Shameless, and partner with brands like Marvel Comics and Coca-Cola.

And with all his success, he’s remained committed to supporting his community through his work with the Los Angeles LGBT Center, (PRODUCT)RED, The Prince’s Trust and Pope Francis’ Scholas Occurrentes and by painting murals commemorating the lives lost in the tragedy of 9/11.

Mr. Brainwash describes the art he brings to today’s masses as “innovative and fearless,” utilizing elements from pop art’s history, as well as his own origin in the street art world. Many of his irreverent pieces available at DTR Modern bear a resemblance to walls covered in graffiti and copyrighted images with positive messages of beauty and love.

“Art has no walls. Anybody can be an artist,” he says. “Art has no rules. There’s no manual.”

We spoke with Joshua Findlay of DTR Modern to shed some light on Mr. Brainwash’s partnership with the gallery operation.

Joshua Findlay of DTR Modern Talks Mr. Brainwash

How and when did DTR Modern Galleries’ relationship with Mr. Brainwash begin?

We began with him quite a number of years ago when we approached him and asked if he would be interested in working with us. He agreed as he liked our program and the ability to reach larger audiences and influence more viewers.

How has Mr. Brainwash’s status in the art world evolved since DTR Modern Galleries first acquired his work?

His status has been meteoric for the last several years. His global exposure continues to expand, as well as his collector base. He now has his own museum in L.A., which is turning into a major attraction for the art viewing crowd.

With DTR Modern locations in NYC, Palm Beach, Nantucket, Boston and D.C., would you say that Mr. Brainwash’s art appeals especially well to clientele in one of these markets, or is it equally popular across the board?

We don’t see any one particular gallery developing new Brainwash collectors more than any other, we get equal interest from all the locations. He is turning into a household name.

To see more of Mr. Brainwash’s work at DTR Modern Galleries and inquire about purchases, visit dtrmodern.com/portfolio/mr-brainwash.