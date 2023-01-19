Out & About in Palm Beach: Things to Do in January 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

South Florida, and specifically Palm Beach County, is the place to be this January! Get out and about at all kinds of fun, entertaining and enriching things to do from January 21–31, 2023.

LIVE SHOWS

The Wick Theatre Presents Anything Goes

Through Sunday, February 12

Choose from any variety of dates and times to see this performance with music and lyrics by Cole Porter. Anything Goes is the story of a group of eccentric characters making the journey from the U.S. to England on a ship complete with hilarity and danceable tunes.

7901 North Federal Highway, Boca Raton. 561-995-2333, thewick.org

Rat Pack Together Again: A Tony Sands Production

Wednesday, January 25, 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy this musical exploration of the greatest hits of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr., who will be accompanied by an eight-piece band. Tickets are $38.

713 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth. 561-586-6410, lakeworthplayhouse.org/

Damon Wayans Jr. at Improv Comedy Theatre

Thursday–Saturday, January 26–28

Don’t miss Damon Wayans Jr., a hilarious comedian best known for his work on hit comedy series New Girl and Happy Endings. The show is for adults ages 21 and older and tickets should be purchased in advance.

550 South Rosemary Avenue #250, West Palm Beach. 561-833-1812, palmbeachimprov.com/events

FUN ACTIVITIES

Delray Tribeca Festival

Saturday and Sunday, January 21 and 22

Enjoy plenty of art, food and music in Big Apple style at the Big Apple Shopping Center in Delray Beach.

5283 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach. allevents.in/delray%20beach/delray-tribeca-festival/

Cavellino Classic Concorso D’Eleganza, Palm Beach

Saturday, January 28, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

View over 150 Ferraris on display and vote for your favorite. The winners will be presented with their awards during the Gala Dinner. Money raised will go to benefit the American Council of the Blind Scholarship Fund.

1 South County Road, Palm Beach. carsceneinternational.com

KIDS EVENTS

Family Fun Day

Saturday, January 28, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Head on over to Temple Beth El of Boca Raton for a fabulous day of fun that includes rides, carnival games, a petting zoo and balloon animals. You can also meet the teachers and view the facility of the early learning center.

9800 Yamoto Road, Boca Raton. 561-391-5440, tbeboca.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Art of the Hollywood Backdrop

On view through January 22

Don’t miss this fantastic exhibition of scenic backdrops made for movies produced between 1938 and 1968. It celebrates those professionals who played a critical role in the magic of movie-making but received little recognition.

501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. 561-392-2500, bocamuseum.org

Palm Beach Art Show

Wednesday–Saturday, January 25–28

Don’t miss this wonderful exploration of art at the Palm Beach Convention Center which features over 80 contemporary and modern galleries. Work is done by contemporary and emerging artists from the classical, modern and pop eras.

650 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach. 561-822-5440, artpalmbeach.com

Boca Raton Fine Arts Show

Saturday and Sunday, January 28–29

Enjoy this exciting outdoor show at Sanborn Square Park that includes paintings, sculptures, jewelry and works of wood, fiber and glass. Admission is free and work will be available for purchase.

346 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. 941-755-3088, allevents.in/boca%20raton/boca-raton-fine-art-show-19th/