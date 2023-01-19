Out & About in Palm Beach: Things to Do in January 2023

South Florida, and specifically Palm Beach County, is the place to be this January! Get out and about at all kinds of fun, entertaining and enriching things to do from January 21–31, 2023.
LIVE SHOWS
The Wick Theatre Presents Anything Goes
Through Sunday, February 12
Choose from any variety of dates and times to see this performance with music and lyrics by Cole Porter. Anything Goes is the story of a group of eccentric characters making the journey from the U.S. to England on a ship complete with hilarity and danceable tunes.
7901 North Federal Highway, Boca Raton. 561-995-2333, thewick.org
Rat Pack Together Again: A Tony Sands Production
Wednesday, January 25, 7:30 p.m.
Enjoy this musical exploration of the greatest hits of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr., who will be accompanied by an eight-piece band. Tickets are $38.
713 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth. 561-586-6410, lakeworthplayhouse.org/
Damon Wayans Jr. at Improv Comedy Theatre
Thursday–Saturday, January 26–28
Don’t miss Damon Wayans Jr., a hilarious comedian best known for his work on hit comedy series New Girl and Happy Endings. The show is for adults ages 21 and older and tickets should be purchased in advance.
550 South Rosemary Avenue #250, West Palm Beach. 561-833-1812, palmbeachimprov.com/events
FUN ACTIVITIES
Delray Tribeca Festival
Saturday and Sunday, January 21 and 22
Enjoy plenty of art, food and music in Big Apple style at the Big Apple Shopping Center in Delray Beach.
5283 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach. allevents.in/delray%20beach/delray-tribeca-festival/
Cavellino Classic Concorso D’Eleganza, Palm Beach
Saturday, January 28, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
View over 150 Ferraris on display and vote for your favorite. The winners will be presented with their awards during the Gala Dinner. Money raised will go to benefit the American Council of the Blind Scholarship Fund.
1 South County Road, Palm Beach. carsceneinternational.com
KIDS EVENTS
Family Fun Day
Saturday, January 28, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Head on over to Temple Beth El of Boca Raton for a fabulous day of fun that includes rides, carnival games, a petting zoo and balloon animals. You can also meet the teachers and view the facility of the early learning center.
9800 Yamoto Road, Boca Raton. 561-391-5440, tbeboca.org
ART EXHIBITIONS
Art of the Hollywood Backdrop
On view through January 22
Don’t miss this fantastic exhibition of scenic backdrops made for movies produced between 1938 and 1968. It celebrates those professionals who played a critical role in the magic of movie-making but received little recognition.
501 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. 561-392-2500, bocamuseum.org
Palm Beach Art Show
Wednesday–Saturday, January 25–28
Don’t miss this wonderful exploration of art at the Palm Beach Convention Center which features over 80 contemporary and modern galleries. Work is done by contemporary and emerging artists from the classical, modern and pop eras.
650 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach. 561-822-5440, artpalmbeach.com
Boca Raton Fine Arts Show
Saturday and Sunday, January 28–29
Enjoy this exciting outdoor show at Sanborn Square Park that includes paintings, sculptures, jewelry and works of wood, fiber and glass. Admission is free and work will be available for purchase.
346 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. 941-755-3088, allevents.in/boca%20raton/boca-raton-fine-art-show-19th/