Springs Man Admits Killing Boss During Fight

A Springs man has admitted killing his 45-year-old boss during a fight that broke out while the two men were watching golf at the victim’s Amagansett home last year.

Marc Dern pleaded guilty January 5 at Suffolk County court to a charge of first-degree manslaughter in the February 5, 2022 death of Springs native Kevin Somers, a caddy master at the Maidstone Club in East Hampton.

Suffolk County police, East Hampton Town police and autopsy results found that Dern placed Somers in a headlock, compressing the victim’s neck, which fractured the hyoid bone, causing his death. Somers was taken to Southampton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Dern, 35, was not injured. He has been free on $150,000 bail since February. Suffolk Judge John B. Collins is scheduled to sentence him on April 14. He faces up to 25 years in prison, but is reportedly expected to receive 5 years as a part of his plea deal.

The Kevin Somers Scholarship Fund was set up in the victim’s name, “to continue his legacy of sporting excellence for local student-athletes,” according to its GoFundMe page. Donations can be made to The Kevin Somers Scholarship Fund on the GoFundMe or by mailing c/o Thomas Osborne, Esq., 135 Main Street, East Hampton, NY 11937.