The Roundtree in Amagansett is launching its first-ever culinary series this January and February while hosting top chefs and restaurants from Manhattan for a winter-long pop-up experienc
A rotating residency of elite chefs and beverage experts take to the luxury hotel for full dining experiences, fireside discussions, in-room surprise and delights, private cooking classes and more.
Full dining experiences are set to take place at Rosie’s, adjacent to The Roundtree, with priority access and added experiences given to hotel guests.
Highlights include pop-ups from Chef Doron Wong’s trio of restaurants, a preview experience of the forthcoming NYC restaurant Alligator Pear, Michelin Star dining from Chef Akshay Bhardwaj’s Junoon, a special celebration of the 2023 Lunar New Year, and more.
The Roundtree 2023 Culinary Series Schedule
Osteria 57 and Alice
Friday & Saturday, January 13–14
Osteria 57 and Alice are a duo of West Village Italian restaurants where pristine quality seafood and produce are the stars. Executive chef Riccardo Orfino shops at the Union Square Greenmarket for the best vegetables, herbs and fruit possible and buys fish only from sustainable suppliers. His dishes — crudos, salads, pastas studded with shellfish or colorful vegetables and seafood entrees — are simple, fresh and delicious.
Wayla
Friday & Saturday, January 20–21
Chef Tom Naumsuwan, of popular Lower East Side Thai restaurant Wayla offers a menu of Thai comfort food, combining his experience working alongside some of the top street market vendors in Bangkok, with local ingredients and a greenmarket sensibility.
Loi Estiatorio
Friday & Saturday, January 27–28
Internationally renowned entrepreneur, author, television personality and philanthropist Chef Maria Loi is known as the Julia Child of Greece. Melding ancient Greek inspiration with a modern approach to the Mediterranean diet, her brand nurtures a healthy body and soul. Chef Loi has authored more than 36 cookbooks and hosts a new show, The Life of Loi, on PBS.
Bronson’s Burgers
Friday, February 3–Sunday, February 5
A great neighborhood spot in NYC’s Nolita, Bronson’s Burgers has a decadent menu of classic and creative burgers and delicious milkshakes. Addictive fries and tempura onion rings are the must-order sides, and Bronson’s shakes are always a crowd-pleaser — try the cookie butter crunch, peanut butter and jelly, or matcha white chocolate. Or don’t choose and order them all!
Jia
Friday & Saturday, February 10–11
Jia is the Chinese restaurant in Port Washington, NY. They offer classic dim sum dishes ranging from steamed and crispy small bites to larger plates like a Peking Duck Platter, Seafood Fried Rice and more. Executive Chef Kand Hu was previously the chef at Red Farm in NYC for nearly a decade.
Junoon
Thursday, February 16–Sunday, February 19
Junoon has reopened in a new Flatiron location just a few steps from where it debuted over a decade earlier. A pioneering restaurant whose authentic, elegantly modern style helped redefine Indian cuisine within the New York dining scene, Junoon retains the same elevated, innovative spirit that earned it a Michelin star every year since it opened in 2010, in a relaxed, more intimate space that complements the menu.
Alligator Pear
Friday & Saturday, February 24–25
New Orleans Chef Dominick Lee built his fame in Houston where he worked as the executive chef at Poitin Bar & Kitchen, a restaurant showcasing eclectic American cuisine. Under Lee, the vibrant eatery was named one of the Top Restaurants Of 2019 by Texas Monthly Magazine and also earned him rising star chef recognition from Eater. He’s now exploring his roots with upscale Creole cuisine at his first NY restaurant Alligator Pear, opening this spring.
Learn more about these special dining experiences at The Roundtree and book your tickets at theroundtreehotels.com/hotel-offers/savor-the-hamptons.