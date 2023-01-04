Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Roundtree in Amagansett is launching its first-ever culinary series this January and February while hosting top chefs and restaurants from Manhattan for a winter-long pop-up experienc e.

A rotating residency of elite chefs and beverage experts take to the luxury hotel for full dining experiences, fireside discussions, in-room surprise and delights, private cooking classes and more.

Full dining experiences are set to take place at Rosie’s, adjacent to The Roundtree, with priority access and added experiences given to hotel guests.

Highlights include pop-ups from Chef Doron Wong’s trio of restaurants, a preview experience of the forthcoming NYC restaurant Alligator Pear, Michelin Star dining from Chef Akshay Bhardwaj’s Junoon, a special celebration of the 2023 Lunar New Year, and more.

The Roundtree 2023 Culinary Series Schedule

Osteria 57 and Alice

Friday & Saturday, January 13–14